Understanding Medicare can be difficult for seniors, especially when they have expectations for what will or won’t be covered.

Elaine Johnson is helping people figure out how to get the most out of their Medicare coverage through MedEd Senior Solutions.

“We help seniors navigate through the trenches of Medicare and select the best plan that will work for them,” Elaine said.

Elaine worked as a registered nurse and is now focusing on advocating for seniors after working with a major insurance company for years. Her husband, J. Johnson, is a certified financial planner and has had several clients asking for help with this. And from them, MedEd Senior Solutions was born.

Elaine is helping clients on the front end pick out the right plan for them and find health care that isn’t going to break the bank.

Education is at the heart of helping seniors figure out what plan meets both their medical needs and their budget constraints, protecting their health and their wealth.

“It was just hearing what the frustrations were with so many people,” Elaine said. “People are coming into Medicare thinking, ‘I paid in and there’s no other costs here.’ And we’re totally disillusioned that we have to pay for this and I have a copay for this.”

MedEd Senior Solutions takes the confusion out of using Medicare before and during its coverage, especially with specific health care needs that seniors face.

“I can see, as being a very seasoned nurse, ways that I could direct them into a plan that could address these chronic health care needs,” she said.

While there is a lot to navigate, MedEd Senior Solutions brings extensive experience in navigating and breaking down the maze of Medicare.

Before talking with MedEd Senior Solutions, Elaine said all clients need to be prepared to do is have an honest conversation about their needs.

MedEd Senior Solutions is an organization within Johnson Brothers & Kurios Inc., which is owned by J.

For more information on MedEd Senior Solutions and how it can help you, visit www.mededseniorsolutions.com or call 813-450-6473.