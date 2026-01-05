Michelle Mosher is the president of Southshore Insurance Professionals LLC in Riverview. Mosher recently had the honor of becoming a cohort for the Milestone Circles program with the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center.

“I learned about it on LinkedIn and applied,” Mosher said. “I’m thrilled that I’ve been selected for the Milestone Circles program. I’m stepping into this experience with one goal: grow smarter, lead stronger and build bigger impact. I’m excited to learn from a powerful network of entrepreneurs and gain new tools that will help me elevate what I’m building.”

Mosher is grateful for the opportunity and is ready to get to work.

“I can’t wait to share what I learn along the way,” she said. “I hope this program will help me strategically grow the business this year, not just locally but statewide for most insurance and countrywide for our travel insurance niche.”

The Milestone Circles program with the Nasdaq Entrepreneurial Center is a competitive, free, 12-week program designed to help early-to-mid-stage entrepreneurs achieve key business milestones. Milestone Makers selects a small cohort of impact entrepreneurs to receive individualized business mentoring, executive coaching, customized training and resources, all at no cost.

The goal is to help entrepreneurs set, hit and celebrate milestones critical to their company’s growth. The program’s 295 graduates have raised more than $822 million in capital. Fifty-four percent of its graduates are women, 72 percent are underrepresented and under-resourced founders and 40 percent are international founders.

“My 2026 business goal is to be more intentional working on my business vs. in my business,” Mosher said. “I’m not getting any younger, and someday we’ll be looking at retirement now that our daughter is graduating from college. I hope this gives me more knowledge about the bigger pictures of business and not just insurance.”

“My hope is that the education I receive in this program not only makes me a better business owner, employee and community member but also helps me pass along information to my commercial clients to help them in their business as well,” Mosher said.

Mosher owns and operates Southshore Insurance Professionals LLC, servicing the Riverview and surrounding Southshore community with the ability to help residents in all of Florida. Located in Riverview, contact https://southshoreins.com/ For more about the Milestone program, visit https://nasdaqcenter.org/milestone-circles.