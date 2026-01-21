Tampa Bay Mission of Hope is a faith-based nonprofit organization providing critical support services to individuals and families across East Hillsborough County while helping them move toward long-term stability.

The organization is expanding in East Hillsborough County with the opening of a new building in Brandon, strengthening its ability to serve individuals and families facing crisis. The facility, located at 110 S. Parsons Ave., now operates as the Brandon Cold Weather Shelter in partnership with Hillsborough County Homeless Services. This location serves residents from Riverview, Valrico, Dover, Seffner and Plant City during severe cold weather and is currently the only cold weather emergency shelter operating in East County.

Alongside this expansion, Tampa Bay Mission of Hope is focused on addressing a growing need among women and children in the community.

“We are seeing a significant increase in the number of women and children seeking assistance, which has highlighted a growing gap in available resources within our community,” said Dr. Reba Haley, founder and CEO of Tampa Bay Mission of Hope. “In response to this need, we are working toward opening Hope Haven, a dedicated shelter designed to provide safe, supportive and transitional housing for women and children facing homelessness, abuse and other crises.”

The planned shelter aims to provide a safe and supportive environment through emergency and transitional housing, meals, clothing, case management, counseling support, life-skills training and connections to community resources, with dignity, faith and compassion at the core of its services.

Dr. Haley’s professional background spans counseling, mediation, education and ministry. Dr. Haley serves as pastor of The Gathering Place, where she provides family and marriage support, prayer and weekly worship services. Under her leadership, Tampa Bay Mission of Hope offers a wide range of services, including counseling, mediation, substance abuse support, parenting classes, case management and more.

By expanding its services and facilities, Tampa Bay Mission of Hope remains committed to supporting families and individuals in crisis while fostering long-term stability and resilience in East Hillsborough County.

For more information or to donate, please visit www.tbmissionofhope.org or call 813-716-3996.