By Denise Sansosti

The new year brings goal-setting and, for many people, goal-breaking. National Quitters Day falls on the second Friday of January and is the unofficial day when many abandon their New Year’s resolutions. Research shows people are more likely to stick with a team sport than an individual one. Team sports foster camaraderie, confidence and teamwork while also reducing stress and promoting a sense of community.

Although its history dates back more than 2,000 years, many people have never seen a dragon boat. The sport involves 10-20 paddlers using single-bladed paddles while a steersperson guides the boat. Often referred to as the ultimate team sport, dragon boating requires every paddler to work in complete unison. Participants paddle while seated, making it a full-body workout with excellent cardiovascular benefits.

Most people have no prior experience before stepping into the boat. Laura White, a newer teammate of the Leviathans in Apollo Beach, shared, “My favorite thing about dragon boating is being on the water with a friendly and encouraging group of people. Being connected to the other paddlers and the water is both meditative and rewarding.”

The Leviathans are coached by H. Banks Edwards, who has been with the team since 2012. He has also competed at the national and world championship levels with other teams.

“When I started, I didn’t know anything about the sport,” Edwards said. “I stuck with it for fitness and positive group dynamics.”

He added, “What I enjoy most about coaching is teaching the fundamentals of dragon boat paddling and then working with paddlers as they grow into stronger, more confident athletes.”

All are welcome to join a practice to discover a new form of exercise on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6-7 p.m. and Saturdays from 8:30-10 a.m. No equipment or experience is required. Interested participants are asked to email ahead of time to reserve a seat and receive additional details at leviathansdbinfo@gmail.com.

Member Abbey Boyle joined the Leviathans because “it looked interesting, I needed exercise and I enjoy being outside on the water. Races are so much fun. Teams are supportive of one another while still being competitive. I love being part of a team.”

To learn more or watch videos, follow the team on social media at www.facebook.com/groups/mbdbc.