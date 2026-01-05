“How Are You Showing Patriotism and Support for Our Country?”

Two Lennard High School JROTC cadets, Chlorie Leandre and Matthew Gillett, tackled this important question by participating in the Veterans of Foreign Wars’s (VFW) annual ‘Voice of Democracy’ audio-essay contest. The scholarship initiative asks high school applicants how they embody American patriotism in their daily lives. On December 6, 2025, the VFW Post 6287 (Ruskin) invited both Lennard cadets to its award luncheon, recognizing Leandre and Gillett as the post’s first and second-place winners, respectively.

Leandre joined the Lennard JROTC program last year and currently serves as the cadet battalion communications officer. Although she is only a junior, she intends to graduate early in May and pursue ROTC in college, and then enlist in the United States Air Force. Leandre framed her essay around her experience volunteering in the local community, such as helping her church hand out turkeys for Thanksgiving and visiting local neighborhoods to assist in home cleanup projects.

“Something that stood out in the beginning was how patriotism isn’t, like, just about the national anthem or a flag. It’s about the love and honor that you have for your country,” said Leandre. “… And when it comes to leadership, how it’s not just about telling people what to do and being in charge but being an inspiration and showing, like, what’s the right thing to do and how to act.”

Gillett is a junior and currently serves as the cadet command sergeant major, having served as a lieutenant in staff last year. Like Leandre, he plans to graduate early in May and enlist in the United States Army. Gillett cited that his family’s military background influenced his essay, as well as his own thoughts on the future of the United States.

“Patriotism is shown in many different ways,” said Gillett. “Patriotism is showing respect to veterans. Patriotism is setting time aside for service members. Patriotism is being respectful when the national anthem or the Pledge of Allegiance is playing.”

Citing his respect for his fellow cadet and friend, Gillett showed support for Leandre when she was invited to read her essay aloud for the luncheon audience.