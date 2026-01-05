By Denise Sansosti

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is not only the largest natural history museum on Florida’s Gulf Coast, but it also boasts a planetarium with a 50-foot, full-dome theater and hands-on programs for all ages. Among its most popular attractions are the manatees residing at the Parker Manatee Rehabilitation Habitat. This 60,000-gallon water exhibit mimics a cypress spring, allowing the manatees to live in a more natural environment before returning to the wild. Since 1988, The Bishop has been actively involved in the rehabilitation of 45 manatees and has achieved a 95 percent release success rate.

The Parker provides stage-two care, meaning manatees arrive there after receiving primary care at facilities such as ZooTampa or SeaWorld Orlando. The most common reasons for rehabilitation include cold stress, boat strikes and orphaned calves. Manatees are cared for until they reach a minimum weight of 600 pounds before being released back into the wild. Depending on the severity of their condition, the mammals may stay anywhere from a few months to more than a year and consume 10-15 percent of their body weight daily. Currently, the cost to feed the three manatees on-site is approximately $5,000 per week. This figure does not include medication, staffing or facility upkeep.

Andrew Sandall, CEO of The Bishop Museum, stressed, “I wish people knew how to coexist safely with manatees. They are the gentle giants of our waterways.”

Sadly, there were over 600 Florida manatee deaths in 2025.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Wildlife Assistance Hotline is the first line of help if you encounter a manatee in distress and can be reached at 888-404-3922 (FWCC). Additionally, the public is reminded not to remove satellite trackers from manatees. While the device may resemble an oversized bobber, it is used to monitor the animal’s progress and ensure it is adapting and thriving in its environment after release.

Educating future generations is one of the most effective ways to protect the manatee and their environment. Sandall praised the animal care team, stating, “I have never met a group of people who take such time and care to protect and save these animals. They are always available to answer questions from the public.”

The Bishop Museum of Science and Nature is located at 201 10th St. W. in Bradenton. For information on operating times, programs, exhibits and volunteering, visit https://bishopscience.org/.