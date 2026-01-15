Year in Review Update

Caddie Schelle has been doing great and making amazing progress in her healing, said a coordinator from Fearless for Caddie.

The benefit show raised over $4,000. While a drop in the bucket for the medical bills the Schelle family is facing, it was a huge success.

“It was truly moving. The amount of work Sara effortlessly put into organizing this event was inspiring,” said the coordinator.

The family is still in need of much support. Some upcoming events to help include:

Thursday, February 5 — JF Kicks will host Dueling Pianos by That Piano Entertainment.

Thursday, March 26 — Voodoo Brewing will host a benefit concert by Sidney O’Sullivan.

Sunday, April 26 — iSmash will host a private party benefit.

Original Story Printed In October 2025.

On August 12, Bloomingdale High School sophomore Caddie Schelle collapsed at school golf practice. Everyone thought it was likely summer dehydration. She was taken to HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, where it was determined Caddie had suffered a ruptured arteriovenous malformation (AVM), causing a massive brain bleed. She was airlifted to Tampa General Hospital and underwent emergency surgery to remove part of her skull to let her brain expand. The prognosis was not good. In a matter of 24 hours, a strong high school athlete was fighting for her life.

In the days and weeks that followed, Caddie underwent more surgeries. Through it all, her body did more than expected, and the Schelle family was embraced by community support.

Caddie is expected to come home from the hospital on Wednesday, October 15. It is nothing short of a miracle. The road to recovery is not over, however; follow-up physical therapy and hospital visits will be a regular part of the Schelle family routine.

Rob and Kilene Schelle, Caddie’s parents, said their family has been blown away by the love they have received from the community.

“It’s sounds cliché, but they say that it ‘takes a village.’ People say that all the time, but you don’t really realize the village you’ve got until something like this happens and it goes into action. We are blessed to be part of this community,” Rob said.

On Wednesday, November 5, Dancing for a Difference dance studio and Bloomingdale High School are hosting a benefit to assist the Schelle family with the cost of medical bills. Caddie is a ‘Swiftie,’ aka a dedicated fan of Taylor Swift. The Fearless for Caddie Benefit Show is a nod to Taylor Swift’s Fearless album and Caddie’s resilience. Caddie will be there.

Dancing for a Difference Director Sara Battaglia set up the event and is grateful to be able to support Caddie through her studio. The show includes performances from Dancing for a Difference and Bloomingdale Fine Arts students.

The Fearless for Caddie Benefit Show will be held in the auditorium at Bloomingdale High School, located at 1700 E Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, at 6 p.m. For tickets, visit https://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/d4d or email office@dancing4adifference.com.

To follow Caddie’s recovery, join the ‘Fearless for Caddie: Updates & Support’ group on Facebook. To donate to her recovery, visit www.gofundme.com/f/support-caddies-fight-for-recovery.