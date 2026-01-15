Year in Review Update

“The design of Airside D is currently being finalized and is soon expected to go to the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority Board of Directors for approval,” stated Josh Gillin, C.M., senior manager of communications at Tampa International Airport. “Site preparation is ongoing, with drainage systems and foundation work being done now. Further enabling work like a contractor complex, secure fencing and access road construction has been completed or is near completion. Structural steel is scheduled to start to go vertical this summer.”

Original Story Printed In January 2025.

Tampa International Airport (TPA) officials joined business and community leaders on December 18, 2024, to officially break ground on Airside D, the first new Airside terminal at TPA in nearly 20 years.

With flags marking the enormous space the future terminal will fill on TPA’s airfield, guests at the momentous event were able to envision Airside D, which will accommodate the region’s rapid growth and anticipated increase in passengers and flights.

“This state-of-the-art Airside will help us continue our tradition of staying ahead of trends by adding 16 gates for both domestic and international flights at TPA,” Tampa International Airport CEO Joe Lopano said. “It will also feature the latest technology for our passengers when it opens in 2028. We’re going to do it the Tampa way.”

Lopano was joined by several key officials involved with the project, including Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue; Tampa Mayor and Hillsborough County Aviation Authority (HCAA) board member Jane Castor; TPA Executive Vice President of Planning & Development and Maintenance Smitha Radhakrishnan; and Hensel Phelps Regional Vice President for the Southeast Justin Starnes.

“The state of Florida has a nationally renowned, world-class transportation system, and it’s because of partners like the TPA that we can truly say that,” Perdue said. “Airside D is a shining example of how we lead in infrastructure and continue to build world-class facilities that support the growth of the state of Florida.”

The ceremony for the new Airside took place on the airfield where the facility will be built, to the northwest of TPA’s main terminal. The space once was the home of the original Airside D, which existed when the airport opened in 1971. That outdated facility was closed and demolished in 2007. Since then, the space has been used by airlines to park planes overnight.

Guests were treated to a dancing ‘flash mob’ performance at the opening of the groundbreaking ceremony and were able to see a scale model of the future Airside and explore the building digitally with a virtual reality station in the tent.

“This day is a monumental day not just for the city of Tampa but for the entire Tampa Bay region,” Castor said. “TPA is such a jewel in the crown of the Tampa Bay area, and it is something that every single traveler gets to experience.”

The new Airside D will feature two levels plus a mezzanine for two airline lounges, a bright and spacious international passenger arrival processing area on the first floor, glass boarding bridges to allow views of the airfield for travelers and new shopping and dining locations.

The facility is a centerpiece project of phase three of TPA’s master plan, a blueprint for how the airport will deal with projected traveler growth. The Airside will help TPA, which currently serves an estimated 25 million passengers annually, serve up to 35 million annual passengers by 2037.

“Make no mistake, this Airside will be all about the passenger journey and we are going to make it magnificent,” said Radhakrishnan. “As this project progresses, there are going to be several opportunities for small and disadvantaged businesses to be part of this project, and that is a priority for TPA.”

At approximately 600,000 square feet, Airside D will be the largest Airside at TPA when it’s completed. The project has a preliminary cost of $1.5 billion and is scheduled to open to the public in 2028.

Earlier this month, new renderings showed Airside D at the 30 percent design stage. The images were provided by the design-build team for the project, led by construction company Hensel Phelps, with Architecture and Engineering company HNTB Corporation, in association with Gensler. The design is currently scheduled to be finalized by the end of 2025.

“Airside D is something that Hensel Phelps, HNTB, Gensler are all very passionate about and proud of, and we really hope that the entire Tampa Bay area will be as enthusiastic and support the new Airside D as much as they have the existing airport here today,” Starnes said.

A $91 million enabling contract awarded by the HCAA board at the December meeting will allow on-site work to begin at TPA. This includes installing security fencing around the perimeter of where the Airside will be built, concrete removal, establishing contractor offices and utility work, among other things.

