Year in Review Update

Hypocrites Row pulled out, with The Greyson taking part of its spot with a yet-unannounced tenant taking over the remaining portion of the space. The Greyson, a semi-upscale, casual, family-friendly sports restaurant and bar, has locations in Lakewood Ranch and Palmetto and will be making the Waterset location its first in Hillsborough County.

Some other new announcements for The Yard include: Pure Green Juice Bar, SoFresh Bowls Wraps Salads and a Swig Soda Shop, among others.

Original Story Printed In January 2025.

Growth in and around the Waterset community in Apollo Beach has exploded over the past decade, with much of this progress focused on residential neighborhoods, particularly locations south of Big Bend Road. The Yard at Waterset, located on Paseo Al Mar Boulevard between U.S. 41 and Waterset Boulevard, focuses on bringing much-needed new retail options to the area, providing a gathering spot for locals as well as building a sense of community among Waterset businesses and residents.

Currently, the blossoming development has five tenants open in Planet Smoothie, Wingstop, Crunch Fitness, The Learning Experience, and Pet Paradise with plans showing a variety of new options coming soon mixing a blend of dining options with health related and financial services. More additions coming with Phase 2 delivery advertised for 4th quarter 2025.

The Citizen at Waterset, with 236 units, and Ridley at Waterset, with 400, offer ample rental opportunies within walking distance of The Yard. Local businesses, like the recently opened Planet Smoothie, welcome occupants of both complexes as well as folks using the gym, day care or pet-sitting services to stop by and try what they have to offer. Building that kind of relationship between residents and local businesses is exactly what owners in The Yard hope to achieve.

Jason and Jennifer Babinec, owner-operators of Planet Smoothie Apollo Beach and residents of Waterset since 2018, opted to open their business in The Yard for that specific reason, in order to give back to their community.

Franchise opportunities were available in Bradenton, Clearwater and Tampa, but the couple passed, saying, “It was important to open here (Waterset) because we really wanted to be part of our community and support the area in which we chose to live.”

You get a sense that it is not all about profit with these owners; it is about wanting to serve the community and offer people who live nearby more options without the need to travel miles.

The Babinecs informed me a majority of Owners they know in The Yard are local residents who share the same sense of shared responsibility in providing a wonderful experience to all future customers who visit. Most employees at Planet Smoothie attend or have attended East Bay or Lennard High School, helping further promote the sense of community Jennifer and Jason hope to achieve.

Opened less than a month, Jennifer was excited to announce they were “serving over 100 customers a day, with several regulars already coming in to order their favorites,” which came as a pleasant surprise, seeing as only Planet Smoothie and Wingstop are currently open in phase one. Many other stores, including the locally owned and operated IM=X Pilates and Fitness SouthShore, are eagerly eyeing an early January opening.

Rock N Roll Sushi will be another of the first-quarter 2025 openings. Area representative/franchisee Andrew Jessen “chose The Yard at Waterset because of the location on Paseo Al Mar Boulevard, which has more and more cars traveling on it. We like the residential growth in Apollo Beach and surrounding areas. It seems like an underserved market in terms of food options.”

Jessen and his team recently celebrated their new FishHawk location in November 2024 and look forward to serving the Waterset area soon.

One of the more anticipated tenants set to open later in 2025 is Hypocrites Row, a 5,525-square-foot, full-service, casual sit-down restaurant, something Apollo Beach and surrounding areas are severely lacking and desperately wanting. Details have been purposely vague about the new dining establishment, but the Osprey Observer managed to persuade the Ownership group for more information on their secretive project.

Hypocrites Row Set To Dazzle at The Yard at Waterset in 2025

“Get ready for a dining experience like no other as Hypocrites Row plans to open its doors at The Yard at Waterset in 2025. This full-service, polished casual restaurant promises to elevate the art of dining with an inventive drink menu, meticulously crafted dishes and a commitment to both customer and employee experience.

“Locally imagined, owned and operated, Hypocrites Row is an immersive modern escape into a Prohibition-era-inspired gastro world. The menu reimagines classics from the roaring ’20s and ’30s with modern twists, infusing dishes with innovative alcohol pairings and bold flavors. Complementing the culinary adventure is a lineup of memorable, uniquely crafted cocktails that redefine mixology, bringing Prohibition-era spirits to life with bold, modern flair.

“The ambiance combines sleek, modern aesthetics with cozy warmth, creating a space that’s as welcoming as it is unforgettable. Every detail, from the decor to the service, has been thoughtfully curated to ensure a seamless and memorable experience.

“As the countdown to opening begins, tantalizingly unique features will be unveiled, solidifying Hypocrites Row as a destination for extraordinary dining, inventive cocktails and one-of-a-kind moments. Stay tuned — 2025 can’t come soon enough.”

More information on leasing opportunities can be found by visiting Acre Commercial Real Estate’s website at www.acrefl.com/the-yard-at-waterset.