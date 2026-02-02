Say YES To You And Your Business Summit

The Say YES to You and Your Business Summit is a one-day immersive experience created for entrepreneurs and high-achieving professional women who are ready to release burnout, reclaim clarity and create harmony between their ambition and their well-being. Founded by Say YES to Your Life Coach Pearl Chiarenza, the summit focuses on helping women bridge the gap between professional achievement and personal fulfillment through mindset coaching, mental fitness tools and real-life strategies they can apply immediately.

The event will take place at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview, on Thursday, May 14. For more information, tickets and to see available sponsorship opportunities, visit https://sayyestoyousummit.com/.

Skoops Poop Celebrates First Year In Business

Skoops Poop, a locally owned and family-run dog waste removal company, recently celebrated its first year in business serving the Bloomingdale, FishHawk, Valrico and surrounding communities. In just 12 months, the company has grown from a small startup into the area’s most recommended poop scoop service, a milestone the owner credits to an unwavering focus on quality, communication, and professionalism.

“Our business grew because neighbors talked to neighbors,” Springer said. “When customers feel taken care of and know they can rely on you, they’re happy to recommend you. That’s been the foundation of everything we do.”

For more information, visit its website at www.skoopspoop.com.





Hope And Harvest Continues To Expand

Stefanie Emrith is a FishHawk local and the founder of Hope & Harvest, a charcuterie and experiential events business proudly serving FishHawk and the surrounding communities. Over the past year, Hope & Harvest has successfully served the community through workshops, private celebrations, corporate gatherings and community pop-ups. As a locally owned and community-rooted business, it is continuing to expand its offerings in 2026 through new partnerships, themed events and local venue collaborations.

Visit its website at www.hopeandharvestevents.com to find out more.

Cultivated Home Design Uses Holistic Approach To Transforming Homes

Cyndi Myers, owner of Cultivated Home Designs and a new FishHawk resident, is an interior designer and energy healer who brings the two modalities together to help people harness the energy of their home and its surrounding environment to improve their overall well-being. A lifelong aficionado of interior design, Myers discovered during her two-and-a-half-year journey with leukemia the magic of energy healing and how the combination of the two altered her mindset and ultimately led to her remission from the disease. Contact Myers to begin your life-changing journey to boost your mind, body and spirit.

You can reach her at 518-275-8536 or by email at cmyers768@gmail.com.

DML Property Solutions Offers Residential And Commercial Lawn Care And Landscaping Services

DML Property Solutions offers residential and commercial lawn care and landscaping services, helping homeowners, business owners and HOAs keep their properties clean, beautiful and well maintained. Along with routine services, it offers additional services, including sod removal and installation, irrigation inspections and weed control mulching.

Find out more on its website at https://dmlproperty.com/.