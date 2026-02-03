If you have not previously attended these workshops at the Hillsborough County Extension Service, we hope you will. Make plans to register and spend the first Saturday morning, February through November, by attending our composting, microirrigation and rainwater harvesting workshops at our office in Seffner. Hillsborough County residents can attend one time only and receive one set of items per household. Preregistration is required.

Compost Happens: Learn how to turn trash into treasure. This workshop teaches attendees to recycle kitchen and yard waste while creating a rich soil amendment. Compost adds nutrients to the soil and retains moisture in the root zone, where it can be used by plants. Instead of hauling your yard waste to the curb, compost it on-site. By attending, you will receive a compost bin, bucket and thermometer.

Microirrigation: This teaches you how to have a healthy and attractive landscape while conserving water. Tips on installing and using microirrigation are presented. By attending, you will receive a microirrigation kit. Check our website for two other micro workshops: patio and vegetable.

Rainwater Harvesting: Receive a drilled and spigoted 50 to 55-gallon plastic, food-grade barrel. We will teach you how and where to install your barrel. Collecting rainwater for ornamental plant irrigation reduces erosion and stormwater runoff. Barrels are stored outside, so you may want to bring a blanket to put under the barrel.

By attending one, two or all three workshops, you will expand your environmental conservation education and have fun while learning something new. The cost to attend is $10 per household, per workshop. For additional information and to register, go to the Hillsborough County Extension Calendar of Events at https://sfyl.ifas.ufl.edu/events/?location=hillsborough. Some rules apply, and they are listed on our website.

For more gardening information, please contact our office at 813-744-5519 or visit us at 5339 County Rd. 579 in Seffner, where you can walk through the Bette S. Walker Discovery Garden and see Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ in action. Hope to see you soon.

Contact at Lynn Barber, extension agent, at labarber@ufl.edu.