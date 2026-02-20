On Monday, February 23, crews will begin mobilizing at 4142 Alafia Blvd. to begin preliminary construction activities for the tunnel under the Alafia River.

Crews will be on site through the end of February excavating an area and installing a form to prepare for concrete shoring. In mid-March, heavy equipment will be delivered to the site to install the ring of concrete shoring and excavate a tunnel shaft. Once the shoring and shaft are complete, a microtunnel boring machine will install a segment of the South Hillsborough Pipeline under the river from a shaft on the south side of the river to a shaft on the north side.

Crews will typically work from 7 a.m.-6 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Residents can expect to see and hear construction equipment and materials being delivered to the area, including large cranes, excavators, control trailers and pipe materials. No long-term road closures are planned, but there may be brief traffic interruptions as equipment and materials are delivered.

The tunnel under the Alafia River is expected to be completed by late summer 2026.

For more information on South Hillsborough Pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.