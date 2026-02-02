Kappa Delta Phi Sorority Inc. has officially welcomed a new chapter to the Valrico community with the chartering of Kappa Upsilon, a social and civic sisterhood dedicated to service, friendship and community involvement.

The chartering and installation of officers for Kappa Upsilon took place on January 10 at the home of Lily Barney, PNP. The celebration continued with a dinner social hosted at the home of Terry Montefusco, marking the beginning of the chapter’s presence in the area.

The installation ceremony was conducted by Cindy Broeker, PNP, of the counseling chapter Gamma Alpha Nu in Huntingburg, Indiana. Nancy Wimble, Gulf Coast regional director, served as mistress of ceremonies for the event.

The newly installed officers of Kappa Upsilon include:

Amy Carey Lee, chairman of the board

Geraldine Clark, president

Katie Lambert, vice president

Terry Montefusco, treasurer

Nancy Kelley, secretary

Claudia Yake, guard

Colleen Barney, monitor

Additional charter members in attendance included Barney, Flora Temoin, Aurea Vasquez and Colleen Wimble.

Kappa Upsilon has already begun making an impact in the community. The chapter kicked off the year by donating more than 26 bags and numerous garment boxes to AMVETS, supporting local veterans in need.

Looking ahead, the chapter has scheduled its first fundraising event to benefit the community. Music bingo will be held on Friday, March 6, at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Community members are invited to attend and support the cause while enjoying an evening of music and fun.

Kappa Delta Phi currently has two chapters serving the local area — Kappa Upsilon and Kappa Kappa — providing opportunities for women interested in civic engagement, community service and forming lasting friendships.

Women interested in learning more about Kappa Delta Phi, Kappa Upsilon or membership opportunities may contact Lambert by email at katiew.lambert@hotmail.com.

Congratulations are extended to the members of Kappa Upsilon as they begin their journey of service and sisterhood in Valrico.