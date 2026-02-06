On Friday, February 20, Leaders from across Tampa Bay will gather at Dave & Buster’s on National Leadership Day for Live2Lead South County, a one-day leadership and growth experience focused on building stronger teams, deeper connections and healthier workplace cultures.

Hosted by Tammy Dotson of Time 2 SHINE Consulting Services LLC and a Maxwell Leadership Certified Team executive director, Live2Lead South County brings world-class leadership content to the local community through exclusive rebroadcast sessions featuring John C. Maxwell, Jesse Cole and Craig Groeschel.

This year’s theme, ‘Better Together: Leadership That Connects Communities,’ emphasizes the importance of communication, collaboration and trust in today’s workplaces. The event combines leadership insights with facilitated discussions, interactive activities, and a team-building experience designed to help leaders apply what they learn immediately.

Live2Lead South County is ideal for business owners, executives, managers, HR professionals, educators, ministry leaders and emerging leaders seeking practical tools and meaningful connection.

Registration includes breakfast, lunch, interactive programming, giveaways, a certificate of attendance and SHRM credit. A limited VIP Leadership Experience is also available, offering reserved seating, a post-event leadership roundtable and additional benefits.

For registration and event details, visit https://l2lsouthcounty.com/.

About Live2Lead

Live2Lead is an annual leadership gathering developed by Maxwell Leadership. Marking its 12th anniversary this year, Live2Lead has shared leadership and personal growth principles to a live audience and over 325 simulcast locations around the world. Attendees learn from renowned leadership experts in various industries, gain new perspectives on relevant topics and leave prepared with practical tools to maximize their leadership abilities and trajectories.

As an official host, Time 2 SHINE Consulting Services is honored to bring this rebroadcast to the community for the fourth season. A Live2Lead season is from October through February. During the season, there are opportunities for organizations to book private showings or to attend a public event. The attendees leave equipped and excited to lead and create change with renewed passion and drive.