By Olivia Clark

Southern Construction reached a milestone in November 2025, marking 10 years in business and a decade of service within the construction and restoration industry. Since its founding in 2015, the company has grown into a trusted contractor serving residential and commercial clients throughout the region.

Over the past 10 years, Southern Construction has expanded its capabilities to include both general construction and comprehensive restoration services. Its work ranges from residential and commercial construction projects to emergency response following water, fire, mold and storm-related damage. The company maintains proper state licensing and industry certifications, allowing it to manage complex projects while meeting safety and quality standards.

“Reaching 10 years is a significant milestone — proof that our steady hard work has built a trusted, sustainable company,” said Blair Johnson, president of Southern Construction. “It’s a proud moment for our team and partners, showing we deliver consistently and that our relationships with clients and the community truly matter.”

Several milestones over the decade helped shape the company’s direction and growth. One notable moment was Southern Construction’s feature on HGTV’s 100 Day Dream Home, which showcased its craftsmanship to a national audience. The company also played a critical role in restoration efforts following Hurricanes Ian, Milton and Helene, expanding its emergency response capabilities to better serve both residential and commercial property owners.

“Responding to Hurricanes Ian, Milton and Helene expanded our restoration capabilities so we could better serve residential and commercial clients when they needed us most,” Johnson said.

As Southern Construction enters its second decade, the company is focused on strengthening its internal operations while preparing for future growth. Investments in workforce development and emergency planning remain key priorities.

“What excites us most about the future is developing our team at Southern Construction,” Johnson said. “We are investing in workforce training to deliver higher-quality, more efficient projects. Expanding our emergency response plans deepens our partnerships with clients and the community, allowing us to take on bigger challenges and make a lasting regional impact.”

With a decade of experience behind it, Southern Construction continues building on a foundation of reliability, adaptability and community-focused service.

For more information, visit www.southernconstruction.net.