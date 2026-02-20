By Olivia Clark

The MacDonald Training Center (MTC) marked a significant milestone on February 12 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of its new Tampa facility. Community leaders, staff members, board members, families and program participants gathered to commemorate what leaders described as a three-year journey to expand meaningful services for individuals with disabilities.

Founded in 1953 by J. Clifford MacDonald and a group of parents, MTC was created at a time when options for individuals with disabilities were extremely limited. Today, it continues its mission to provide innovative educational, vocational, residential and employment services throughout the Tampa Bay area.





“We have been working to meet the needs of the community, and that is why we are here in this beautiful space today,” said Karenne Levy, president and chief executive officer of MacDonald Training Center. “This is a day of love, perseverance and commitment. We will be able to provide bright, beautiful, open spaces where learning is fun.”

MTC serves individuals of all ages, from youth preparing for their first job to seniors seeking to age in place with dignity. Its programs include adult day training, employment services, community living support and career camps for youth ages 14-21 referred by Vocational Rehabilitation.

A key focus of the organization is employment. MTC has a decades-long history of placing individuals with disabilities into competitive employment, dating back to 1971. Its Innovation Vocational Training and Internship program provides comprehensive support for individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing, collaborating with Tampa Bay employers to create job opportunities. MTC also partners with ZooTampa at Lowry Park through Project SEARCH, a nine-month immersive internship model that combines classroom instruction with hands-on workplace training.

During the ceremony, Andy Taylor of Tampa Electric, representing the Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, formally recognized MTC’s impact.

“MacDonald Training Center transforms the lives of people with all disabilities through innovative vocational training, employment services, residential support and life enrichment opportunities,” said Taylor, who proclaimed February 12 as MacDonald Training Center Day.





Guests toured the new facility, including a fine arts classroom filled with natural lighting and individual workspaces designed to foster creativity and independence. The updated space reflects MTC’s longstanding belief in real homes and real work environments, empowering individuals with disabilities to be productive, contributing and valued members of the community.

For more information, visit https://macdonaldcenter.org/.