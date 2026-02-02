A growing women-led speaker series is bringing confidence, connection and powerful storytelling to Brandon this February as Mic Drop Tampa hosts its next community event.

Mic Drop Club Tampa will hold a speaker session on Tuesday, February 17, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at bin + board, located at 807 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. The event is open to women interested in public speaking, leadership development and personal growth, with RSVP required.

Mic Drop is part of a national organization that creates supportive spaces for women to practice public speaking, share ideas and amplify their voices. With the launch of its Tampa Bay chapter at the end of 2025, the organization has quickly gained momentum locally, attracting professionals, creatives and community leaders from across the region.

The Tampa chapter is hosted by Caitlin Gardner, a Brandon-area entrepreneur, professional speaker and owner of Blooming Communications. Gardner brings more than two decades of corporate experience to the role and said the mission of Mic Drop resonates deeply with women in Tampa Bay.

“After two decades in corporate America, I’ve seen firsthand how many women have incredible stories and expertise but hesitate to claim the mic,” Gardner said. “The Mic Drop Club gives us a place to practice, connect and grow the confidence to share those stories boldly. Tampa is filled with powerhouse women who deserve to be heard — and this community is where that courage begins.”

Mic Drop Club Tampa is part of Mic Drop Workshop, a global organization founded to help women become thought leaders through public speaking. With chapters in cities around the world, Mic Drop Club is redefining who is seen and heard on stages, in boardrooms and in leadership roles.

Each Mic Drop Tampa session is designed to be interactive and supportive. Attendees participate in speaking prompts, receive structured feedback and engage in personal growth exercises that build confidence both professionally and personally. The events foster a welcoming environment where women can practice speaking skills without judgment and build meaningful connections.

The February gathering marks the second Mic Drop Club event in Tampa, following the chapter’s successful launch last year. Organizers said the Brandon location was chosen to make the experience accessible to women throughout the area.

For women seeking confidence, community and a place to use their voice boldly, Mic Drop Tampa offers an opportunity to step into the spotlight.

For more information, contact Gardner and visit www.bloomingcomm.com.