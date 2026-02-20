New Hope Early Learning is celebrating its 60th anniversary of providing education in the Brandon area. In these 60 years, New Hope has been committed to serving families through Christ-centered education.

In celebration, the church has spent the last year refurbishing its buildings along with technology to improve their space. To showcase its updated facilities, the church is having a grand opening in early September.

New Hope Early Learning offers programs for children ages 6 months to preschool. In these programs, parents can expect a close and intimate connection for both their child and themselves with the church. The church values creating deep connections with its families alongside being a support system.

“We know our families really well. We pride ourselves on not just knowing the child but knowing their expanded family and making those connections. I think that is one way that we are really different,” said Julie Hamilton, New Hope discipleship pastor.

The church is offering what it calls ‘Preschool Preview Days,’ with one on Thursday, February 26, and another on Thursday, April 16. At these events, families get to meet pastoral staff and educators, as well as tour the facilities as a whole. This way, families can experience the environment for themselves.

In day-to-day learning, the school functions like a traditional preschool program, allowing children to learn through hands-on activities for academic learning. In addition, the children have the opportunity to explore and discover the rich outdoor space since the school is housed on the spacious church campus.

There is also a weekly chapel, in which the parents are invited to join too, where the children are presented with a bible lesson along with worship music. Since the school is small, the parents are able to be a part of activities like this, creating a sense of connection between the families and the church.

The rolling registration process opened on February 2 and will remain open until the beginning of the school year or until classes fill up. If interested, more details about New Hope Early Learning’s programs can be found on its website, www.newhopeearlylearning.com.