By Olivia Clark

The Salty Shamrock Irish Pub is turning March into a monthlong celebration of Irish culture, music and community as it marks ten years in business. Located at 6186 U.S. Hwy. 41 N. in Apollo Beach, the neighborhood gathering place will host a series of themed events leading up to and including St. Patrick’s Day.

“Salty Shamrock is much more than an Irish pub — it is a true neighborhood gathering place where everyone feels welcome,” said Terri Sherman, director of operations and creative services at Salty Shamrock. “For the past 10 years, we have focused on creating an environment where people come together not just for food and drinks, but for connection and community.”

Festivities begin on Sunday, March 8, with the ninth annual Saint Puppies Day, a family-friendly event inviting guests to celebrate alongside their four-legged companions. The annual tradition supports local animals and sets a lighthearted tone for the St. Patrick’s season.

The celebration continues from Friday through Tuesday, March 13-17, with the pub’s Decade of Craic, a five-day festival honoring its 10-year milestone. What began years ago as a single-day celebration has steadily grown alongside the community.

“Expanding the celebration to five days represents a major milestone for both Salty Shamrock and the Apollo Beach community,” Sherman said.

Throughout the five days, guests can expect live entertainment on the pub’s outdoor stage, Irish food specials and festive drink offerings. March 15 features the Not Quite Paddy’s Party from 11 a.m.-9 p.m., designed for those unable to attend on St. Patrick’s Day itself.

The celebration continues on March 16, with the Paddy’s Eve Party from 5-10 p.m., leading into the main event on March 17 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. St. Patrick’s Day will include live music, outdoor tents, traditional fare and green beer as the community gathers for one of the area’s largest Irish celebrations.

“This anniversary celebration is not just about marking a milestone but about honoring the people, families and friends who have supported Salty Shamrock since day one,” Sherman said.

For more information, visit https://saltyshamrock.net/ or call 813-938-5282.