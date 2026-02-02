By State Attorney Suzy Lopez

For someone who has just been victimized, walking into a courthouse can feel intimidating and lonely. It doesn’t have to. Justice works best when victims know they are supported every step of the way.

That is why I am proud to share some important news for our East Hillsborough community. The state attorney’s office is expanding our Victim Assistance program to the Plant City Courthouse effective immediately. Beginning now, a trained victim advocate will be on-site every Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. to help victims and their families navigate the court process and access the support they need.

This is more than a new office location. It is about meeting people where they are. By placing an advocate right inside the Plant City Courthouse, we are making sure help is closer and available when it is needed most.

The advocates serving Plant City are part of the same experienced team based in our downtown Tampa office. That means victims receive the same level of care and expertise no matter where their case is heard. These advocates do far more than explain court dates and paperwork. They help families understand what to expect and connect them with resources like counseling, shelters or clothing. Sometimes, survivors are just looking for someone to listen.

Our victim advocates are some of the most dedicated and compassionate people on our team. They remind victims that they are not alone in this process. We couldn’t do our work as prosecutors without them.

If you or someone you know is a victim living in the east part of our county, you’re invited to meet us at the Plant City courthouse. Call 813-574-6391 or visit https://hillsboroughsao.gov/victimtoolkit/ to learn more about the services our advocates provide.