Familiar stars are once again pacing the field on the road to Monster Jam World Finals XXV. Drivers like Ryan Anderson, Camden Murphy and Jon Zimmer Jr. sit comfortably atop the early leaderboards, but as engines roar and points tighten, a new wave of challengers is quickly proving they belong in the championship conversation.

Among the most impressive risers is Tim Hall Jr., driver of Jurassic Attack. Known as ‘The Cadillac Kid,’ Hall Jr. is only in his second full season, yet he’s already turning heads. Last weekend in Tacoma, Washington, he captured two overall event championships, pushing himself into third place in the Arena Championship Series West standings. Team Throttle Monster appears to have found a fierce competitor with staying power.

In the Stadium Championship Series East, Chris Koehler and Mayhem delivered consistent excellence. The second-generation driver earned a freestyle win in his first career start in St. Louis and currently sits third in points. After claiming Rookie of the Year honors, Koehler is building momentum that could propel him back to the main field at World Finals.

Another fan favorite on the rise is M.J. Solorio behind the wheel of El Toro Loco. Solorio’s breakout moment came last year in Salt Lake City, where he went from alternate to podium finisher in the Two-wheel Skills Challenge. Now in his third season, he’s second in Arena Championship Series East points and is fresh off a freestyle win and overall event championship in Baltimore.

Dalton Widner is also making noise in 2026 with a new look. Piloting Shell Shock’ed in Stadium Championship Series West, Widner has carried over the speed and consistency that made 2025 a banner year. Currently fourth in the standings, the Tennessee native continues to climb.

Rounding out the list is veteran Tony Ochs in JCB DIGatron. While no stranger to success, Ochs has stormed the Freestyle Mania Championship Series alongside teammate T.J. Tiffany, putting Team JCB in the top spot. An event win in Nashville shows Ochs hasn’t missed a beat in his new ride.

As anticipation builds for the 2026 Monster Jam season, all eyes will soon turn to Tampa Bay. Monster Jam World Finals XXV roar into Raymond James Stadium on Saturday and Sunday, February 28 and March 1, bringing racing, freestyle, skills challenges and fan-favorite trucks, like Grave Digger and El Toro Loco. With rising stars and seasoned champions converging, the path to Monster Jam glory is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet.