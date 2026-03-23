Achieve Plant City is a local nonprofit dedicated to serving individuals in the community, many of whom face challenges due to limited literacy skills. These barriers can make daily life harder and often place children at risk of falling behind academically or entering school unprepared.

Achieve Plant City is committed to breaking the cycle of illiteracy and poverty, ensuring every family has access to the support and opportunities they need to thrive. Through tailored educational services, it empowers local families to build a foundation for lifelong success.





“Achieve Plant City was created to give families in our community the opportunity to thrive through literacy,” said Angelica Ibarrra, director of Achieve Plant City. “The organization was founded on the belief that education is the great equalizer in life.”

Ibarra’s own life experiences inspired the mission of Achieve Plant City.





“I grew up in a home with two illiterate parents, became a teenage mother of two before the age of 18 and lived in extreme poverty,” Ibarra said. “Education changed the course of my life, and I wanted others to have the same opportunity to transform theirs. I was able to break the cycle of illiteracy and poverty in my family, and Achieve Plant City is designed to help others do the same.”

Ibarra and her team at Achieve Plant City are very proud of the work they have done in the community.





“One of my favorite stories is about a mother who came to us for support because her young daughter had been translating for her, and she felt ashamed that she could not communicate on her own,” Ibarra said. “Through Achieve, she learned English, earned her GED and eventually secured a position with the school district. Her daughter, who once served as her translator, went on to earn a physician assistant degree and is now thriving in her career. Today, that mother has come full circle. She works with our organization, helping current participants pursue their own goals and dreams.”

What brings Ibarra the most joy are the stories of Achieve’s parent participants who gain the confidence to communicate within their communities, advocate for their children, and support their families in meaningful and empowering ways.





“Their growth is inspiring and witnessing it is one of the greatest rewards of our work,” Ibarra said. “I am proud to be part of an organization that helps people succeed in life. Our participants often say they love the family environment we have created. Our students feel like we are one big family, and they greatly appreciate the support and dedication our staff provides.”

If you would like to learn more about Achieve Plant City, you can visit their website at https://achieveplantcity.org or call 813-752-4010. Its office is located at 202 W. Reynolds St. in downtown Plant City.