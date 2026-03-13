The aquarium experience inspired by the Animal Crossing: New Horizons video game on the Nintendo Switch is now at SEA LIFE Orlando. Now through Thursday, April 30, themed activities will offer aquarium guests the opportunity to explore the wonders of aquatic life while enjoying the world of Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game, gamers escape to a deserted island and create their own paradise as they explore, create and customize. The island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. Gamers can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate their paradise throughout the day or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available for the Nintendo Switch family of systems on Nintendo eShop and through retailers.

At SEA LIFE Orlando, guests will be able to interact with familiar Animal Crossing characters while learning more about the real-world animal kingdom and coming face-to-fin with thousands of sea creatures.

The event will include:

An Animal Crossing: New Horizons photo opportunity featuring an aquarium-themed background with characters from the game.

Themed signage throughout the Aquarium featuring creature descriptions presented by in-game curator Blathers, with information directly from the game.

Cutout displays of familiar characters from the game throughout the aquarium near a wide variety of habitats.

My Nintendo kiosks where guests can check in to receive 100 My Nintendo Platinum Points, which are redeemable at https://my.nintendo.com/ for exclusive digital and physical rewards.

A Nintendo Account is required to receive and redeem points. Terms apply (https://accounts.nintendo.com/term_point).

Plus, guests will have the opportunity to meet and greet Isabelle, Tom Nook or K.K. Slider from the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game on select dates, along with interactive stamp rallies inspired by the game.

Planned character meet and greet and stamp rally dates for SEA LIFE Orlando are Friday to Sunday, March 20-22 and April 3-5.

Tickets for the experience are included with the cost of general admission and can be purchased from SEA LIFE Orlando directly at www.visitsealife.com/orlando.