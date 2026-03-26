April is recognized as Autism Awareness Month, but for many families like mine, autism awareness isn’t limited to one month on the calendar. It’s part of our daily lives, the routines, the challenges, the victories and the growth that happens along the way.

As a mom of an adult son with autism and the founder of Experienced Autism Alliance, I have had the privilege of connecting with countless families throughout our community. One thing I have learned is that every autism journey looks different. Each individual brings their own strengths, personality and perspective to the world.

Awareness is important, but true progress happens when awareness turns into understanding and support.

For parents of newly diagnosed children, take things one step at a time and know that you don’t have to have all the answers today. The early days can feel overwhelming with appointments, therapies and new information. Give yourself grace. Growth happens gradually, and there is a supportive community ready to walk alongside you.

For parents of teens and adults with autism, your dedication and advocacy continue to open doors for independence, opportunity and meaningful lives for your children, even when the path forward may look different from what was expected. The transition into adulthood can bring new questions about employment, social opportunities and long-term support, but progress is possible, and every step forward matters.

What families often need most from the community is understanding, a little patience, a welcoming smile and inclusive spaces where everyone feels they belong. Small acts of kindness can make a tremendous difference for families navigating autism.

Autism Awareness Month is also an opportunity to deepen understanding of the wide range of experiences within the autism community and the importance of creating spaces where individuals and families feel supported and included.

This April, I encourage our community to move beyond awareness and into action. When we lead with understanding and compassion, we build communities where individuals with autism and their families feel valued, included and supported every day of the year.

— Tanya Hines