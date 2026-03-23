By Olivia Clark

Bell Shoals Academy marked a significant milestone on March 2 as school and church leaders, families and community members gathered to celebrate the groundbreaking of its future high school building. The ceremony represented not only the beginning of construction but also the continuation of a long-standing mission to provide Christ-centered education to students in the community.

Bell Shoals Academy, a ministry of Bell Shoals Church, has served families for more than 60 years. The new high school facility is part of a larger vision to expand the academy’s ability to prepare students academically and spiritually for the future.

School leadership emphasized that the new building represents more than physical growth. It reflects a commitment to future generations of students who will walk through its doors.

“Today, we break ground on something more than just a building,” said Pastor Corey Abney. “This new high school represents growth, opportunity and a bold commitment to preparing the next generation to live for Christ.”

The project has been years in the making, supported by the dedication of church members, school leaders and families who have invested in the academy’s mission over decades. Leaders noted that many individuals have prayed for and envisioned the development of a high school campus for more than 40 years.

“This future extends far beyond the students we’re serving today,” said Pastor Abney. “It’s about laying the foundation for generations we haven’t even met yet.”

The new high school is designed to support Bell Shoals Academy’s continued growth while strengthening its mission of educating students academically and spiritually. Leaders shared that the goal of the school is not only to prepare students for future careers but also to encourage them to live lives of faith and purpose.

As construction begins, academy leaders remain focused on the long-term impact the new facility will have on students and families in the community.

The groundbreaking marks the first step in a project that leaders hope will serve generations of students while continuing Bell Shoals Academy’s legacy of Christ-centered education through expanded opportunities, new classrooms and a dedicated learning environment for high school students.