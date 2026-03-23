Bonnet Springs Park will welcome the community to Bloom, a vibrant two-day flower festival celebrating nature, creativity and horticulture, on Saturday and Sunday, April 11-12, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. The family-friendly event is free and open to all ages.

The park will transform into a lush wonderland filled with floral installations, botanical art displays, garden tours, a makers market, live entertainment and a variety of food and beverage vendors.

“We intentionally designed Bloom as an opportunity for families and visitors to experience the beauty of spring, discover local artists and vendors and celebrate the joy of flowers and plants,” said Kirsten Hein, vice president of engagement at Bonnet Springs Park. “It’s a chance for families from Tampa, Orlando and Lakeland to unplug, step outside and quite literally stop and smell the roses while connecting with nature and one another.”

Throughout the weekend, guests can explore a sprawling outdoor market featuring local artists and makers, including Apothic Fox, Wild Within Flowers and Mamacita Lifestyle Co. The Bonnet Springs Park Plant Sale will also take place during the festival.

The market will be buzzing with energy all weekend long. Guests can catch live performances on the main stage while they explore, then wander over to the lounge, where a DJ will be spinning all day for both days, along with stunning aerialist performances soaring overhead. Local florists, including Montepuy, Taylormade Floral & Event Design, Blue House Florals, Lemon Drops Weddings & Events and In Bloom Florist, will create fresh and colorful installations across the festival grounds, forming a village of floral and botanical art for attendees to explore.

Free guided garden tours led by the park’s horticulture staff and volunteers will be offered both days, along with pollinator and native plant education, horticulture demonstrations and interactive workshops.

Food and beverage vendors will include The Tea Lizard, serving matcha, bubble tea and smoothies; Fiza’s Secret Kitchen, featuring Guyanese cuisine; Son Pastelitos, offering pastelitos and tequeños; and Flour Power Bakehouse, with artisan sourdough sandwiches.

April 11 Highlights

Bloom kicks off with a full day of live entertainment and immersive floral experiences. The main stage in the market area will feature performances by The Circus Arts Place aerialists, Sweet Harmony, a harpist, a Polk State College jazz quartet and a DJ set.

April 12 Highlights

The celebration continues on Sunday with additional performances and hands-on opportunities for guests of all ages. Entertainment on the main stage includes The Circus Arts Place aerialists, the Tom Sounds jazz trio, the Shay Butter Band, live music and a DJ set.

For a full schedule and additional details, visit https://bonnetspringspark.com/.