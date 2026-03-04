Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is turning up the volume with more live music than ever before. During the 2026 concert series, visitors can enjoy performances, including national headliners and nostalgic bands, taking place on select dates from now through Sunday, May 17. With concerts included with all forms of park admission, a Busch Gardens Annual Pass offers guests the most flexible way to access the full 2026 concert lineup all season long.

The electrifying performances span across three signature events, having begun with the Real Music Series, a mix of classic rock, soul and R&B, until February 20. The live music continues during the Food, Wine & Garden Festival, with chart-topping artists like Walker Hayes and Flo Rida performing full-length concerts. Finally, the series concludes with the return of Glory in the Gardens, featuring top Christian acts like Chris Tomlin.

Food, Wine & Garden Festival

The revamped Food, Wine & Garden festival pairs live entertainment with culinary creations. Country singer Walker Hayes kicks off the festival on Saturday, March 7, with full-length concerts continuing every weekend of the event through Saturday, May 9. The lineup includes artists such as Flo Rida, Taking Back Sunday, Nick Carter, Bowling for Soup, Smash Mouth, Kansas, Dylan Scott, Bow Wow and the Pop 2000 Tour, featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO.

Glory in the Gardens

Glory in the Gardens is a one weekend music event dedicated to Christian acts. On Saturday and Sunday, May 16-17, award-winning artists like Chris Tomlin, Brandon Heath and Danny Gokey will take the stage.

Concert Lineup & Artist Highlights

Food, Wine & Garden Festival:

Saturday, March 7 | Walker Hayes

Sunday, March 8 | Puddle of Mudd

Saturday, March 14 | P.O.D.

Sunday, March 15 | Grupo Mania

Saturday, March 21 | Skillet

Sunday, March 22 | Robin Thicke

Friday, March 27 | Warren G

Saturday, March 28 | Dylan Scott

Sunday, March 29 | Kansas

Saturday, April 4 | Nick Carter

Friday, April 10 | The Band Perry

Saturday, April 11 | El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico

Sunday, April 12 | Smash Mouth

Saturday, April 18 | Flo Rida

Sunday, April 19 | Air Supply

Friday, April 24 | Bowling For Soup

Saturday, April 25 | Surprise Artist To Be Announced Soon

Saturday, May. 2 | Bow Wow & Ying Yang Twins

Sunday, May 3 | Taking Back Sunday

Saturday, May 9 | Pop 2000 featuring Chris Kirkpatrick of *NSYNC, O-Town, Ryan Cabrera and LFO

Glory in the Gardens:

Saturday, May 16 | Chris Tomlin + Brandon Heath

Sunday, May 17 | Danny Gokey + Surprise Artist To Be Announced Soon

Visitors who want the best seats in the house can purchase VIP seating for each act. Additional information can be found at https://buschgardens.com/tampa.

Best Way to Experience Concerts at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

The Busch Gardens Annual Pass program is designed to give guests flexibility with four tiers, each one allowing guests to choose the benefits that best fit their lifestyle. Annual passes start at $14.50 per month, with no down payment and 0 percent APR.

From unlimited visits and seasonal event access to exclusive freebies and savings, pass members can expect:

Free guest tickets to share the fun with friends and family.

Free parking and discounts on food, beverage and merchandise (select tiers).

Free Busch Bucks to spend in park.

Being among the first to experience the all-new Lion & Hyena Ridge when it opens in 2026.

Discounts on one-of-a-kind animal encounters, VIP tours and youth summer camps.

For more information on the concert series and annual pass, visit https://buschgardens.com/tampa and follow Busch Gardens on social media at @BuschGardens.

