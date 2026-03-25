By Olivia Clark

For Matthew Gordon and Marji Beam, travel has always been more than a hobby. It’s a passion that inspired the couple to turn their love of exploring the world into a full-service travel planning business.

As independent franchise owners with Cruise Planners, Gordon and Beam help clients plan customized vacations ranging from cruises and destination weddings to group trips and luxury, land-based travel experiences. The couple launched their business in June 2024 and now work with travelers seeking a more personalized approach to vacation planning.

Before entering the travel industry, both brought extensive professional experience from other fields. Beam previously owned an independent property and casualty brokerage, while Gordon spent years working in executive management within the corporate sector. Together, the pair combine business experience with firsthand travel knowledge to guide clients through the planning process.

The business operates as a full-service travel agency helping clients coordinate cruises, resort stays, excursions, travel insurance and more. Gordon primarily focuses on cruise itineraries, while Beam often leads planning for land-based vacations, although both collaborate on all aspects of the business.

“As Cruise Planners, we have the most buying power in the world,” said Gordon. “You don’t come to us because you’re getting the best price. You come to us because you’re getting us, along with the best prices and incentives.”

Because of the company’s network of more than 800 preferred travel partners, it can often provide special promotions, incentives and bundled packages that travelers may not find when booking on their own.

Group travel is a growing segment of the business. Gordon and Beam frequently help organize trips for families, friend groups and special-interest gatherings. One of the largest group trips they planned included approximately 350 travelers.

Destination weddings also remain a popular option for couples looking for a unique experience. Many ceremonies take place at all-inclusive resorts in destinations such as Mexico, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic.

“We’re not looking for people to just book a trip,” said Gordon. “We’re looking for clients for a lifetime.”

Through their growing team and hands-on service approach, the couple hopes to continue building lasting relationships with travelers while helping them plan vacations around the world.

For more information, visit www.ventureoutvacation.com.