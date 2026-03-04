HCA Florida Brandon Hospital Ranked Among America’s 250 Best By Healthgrades

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital announced that it has been named one of America’s 250 Best Hospitals by Healthgrades, the number one site Americans use when searching for a doctor or hospital. This achievement reflects Brandon Hospital’s commitment to clinical excellence and top-tier patient care, placing the organization in the top 5 percent of U.S. hospitals for overall clinical performance.

In addition to this distinction for overall clinical care, Brandon Hospital has been recognized for its exceptional patient outcomes in key service areas, including orthopedic services, spine surgery, gastrointestinal services, gastrointestinal surgery and surgical care. For the third year in a row, Brandon Hospital has been named among America’s 50 Best Hospitals for Surgical Care. These accolades further underscore Brandon Hospital’s dedication to delivering the highest quality care to every patient, year after year.

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital is located at 119 Oakfield Dr. in Brandon. Visit its website at www.hcahealthcare.com for more information.





Hope And Harvest Continues To Expand

Stefanie Emrith is a FishHawk local and the founder of Hope & Harvest, a charcuterie and experiential events business proudly serving FishHawk and the surrounding communities. Over the past year, Hope & Harvest has successfully served the community through workshops, private celebrations, corporate gatherings and community pop-ups. As a locally owned and community-rooted business, it is continuing to expand its offerings in 2026 through new partnerships, themed events and local venue collaborations.

Visit its website at www.hopeandharvestevents.com to find out more.

DML Property Solutions Offers Residential And Commercial Lawn Care And Landscaping Services

DML Property Solutions offers residential and commercial lawn care and landscaping services, helping homeowners, business owners and HOAs keep their properties clean, beautiful and well maintained. Along with routine services, it offers additional services, including sod removal and installation, irrigation inspections and weed control mulching.

Find out more on its website at https://dmlproperty.com/.





Say YES To You And Your Business Summit

The Say YES to You and Your Business Summit is a one-day immersive experience created for entrepreneurs and high-achieving professional women who are ready to release burnout, reclaim clarity and create harmony between their ambition and their well-being. Founded by Say YES to Your Life Coach Pearl Chiarenza, the summit focuses on helping women bridge the gap between professional achievement and personal fulfillment through mindset coaching, mental fitness tools and real-life strategies they can apply immediately.

The event will take place at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview, on Thursday, May 14. For more information, tickets and to see available sponsorship opportunities, visit https://sayyestoyousummit.com/.

Professional Pets Florida

Professional Pets Florida, based in Valrico, is the premier provider of in-home pet-sitting and dog-walking care in the Hillsborough County area. Owned by Lauri Partanio, a former certified animal control officer and veterinary technician, Professional Pets Florida is focused heavily on bringing veterinary medicine and animal welfare to pet sitting and dog walking locally. With the pet industry focusing heavily on ‘healthspan’ over just lifespan, owners of senior dogs and cats are recognizing that the high-stress environment of a kennel can be detrimental to an aging animal’s immune system and cognitive health.

“The 2026 pet parent is more educated than ever. They don’t just want a pet sitter; they want a professional that treats their pet like their own,” Partanio said.

For additional information, visit its website at https://professionalpets.net/.

Nothing Bundt Cakes Celebrates With BOGO Give Away

Nothing Bundt Cakes has been named America’s No. 1 Favorite Food Brand for the second year in a row, according to Technomic and Nation’s Restaurant News — a back-to-back honor driven entirely by consumer feedback and praise. To celebrate and thank fans nationwide, the brand is rolling out a VIP sweepstakes and a limited-time buy-one-Bundtlet, get-one-free offer. The three sweepstakes winners will receive a trip to Dallas in 2026 for a behind-the-scenes visit to Nothing Bundt Cakes’ headquarters and Bundt Lab, where they’ll spend time with the brand’s bakers and leadership.

Apply for the sweepstakes at www.nothingbundtcakes.com/americas-favorite-food-brand-sweepstakes/.