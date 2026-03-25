Bridgewater Landing Apartments Ribbon Cutting

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce proudly hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 10 to celebrate the grand opening of Sunrise Homes – Bridgewater Landing Apartments, a new 55-plus active adult living community in Riverview. Leasing has officially opened for this community, which offers thoughtfully designed one and two-bedroom residences with modern finishes, in-unit laundry and private patios or balconies.

Residents also enjoy a variety of amenities, including access to the Sweet Water Club community clubhouse, walking trails, outdoor gathering spaces and convenient proximity to shopping and dining at Winthrop Town Centre.

The apartments are part of the larger Bridgewater Landing community, designed to support residents’ ability to age in place. The campus includes villas and duplexes, independent living apartments and The Bridges Assisted Living Facility, creating a continuum of care and living options that allow residents to remain within the community as their needs evolve.

Visit its website at https://bridgewaterlandings.com/ for additional information and to schedule a tour.

Blooming Communications

Blooming Communications is a public relations consultancy founded by FishHawk resident Caitlin Gardner. Built on the belief that leaders should show up with clarity and calm confidence when the stakes are high, Blooming Communications partners with entrepreneurs, executives and organizations to strengthen their visibility, protect their reputations and tell their stories with confidence.

In addition to strategic public relations and executive communications consulting, Gardner is a professional speaker known for her work on high-stakes communication, leadership presence and calm confidence in moments that matter. She speaks to associations, growth-minded teams and community organizations across Florida and beyond. Gardner also teaches entrepreneurship at the University of Florida.

Blooming Communications proudly supports local businesses while serving clients nationally. The firm was recently recognized as a finalist as Emerging Business of the Year by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce and is committed to helping leaders bloom under pressure — onstage, in the media and in everyday leadership moments.

Visit its website at www.bloomingcomm.com for more information.

Apex Sight Solutions

Apex Sight Solutions is a premier property insight firm that delivers top-tier residential inspection services, enhanced by advanced aerial technology. Its inspection services are for homeowners that are buying, selling, building, maintaining or even refinancing their home. Grounded in Christian principles of truth, integrity and service, it offers unmatched precision and clarity — ensuring that every property, from the foundation to the rooftop, is seen with excellence and purpose.

It recently added 203k consulting to its services for the community. 203k loans are back by HUD and are for those who are purchasing a home that needs renovations or are looking to do improvements on their home and choose to refinance and incorporate the renovation costs into their loan. Apex Sight Solutions is approved by the HUD 203k consultant program and is available to serve all of Florida.

Apex Sight Solutions is located at 11232 Boyette Rd., Unit 2088, in Riverview. Visit https://apexsightsolutions.com/ to find out more.

Brandon BBQ On Demand

David, the owner of Brandon BBQ on Demand, has been barbecuing for over 25 years and has perfected his techniques, created his own BBQ rub and everything, including all sides, are homemade, secret recipes. He offers the usual BBQ staples, such as brisket, pulled pork and ribs, but also less common items, like smoked chicken wings, smoked steaks, smoked salmon and even smoked prime rib. Right now, Brandon BBQ on Demand is focused on catering for small events, such as parties and office functions, and it is able to accommodate anywhere from 10-100 people. There is no storefront, only online and phone ordering, with delivery or pickup available. A 72-hour notice is required, and all orders are custom-made.

View the menu on its website at www.brandonbbqondemand.com or call 813-693-1819.

HCA Brandon Hospital Achieves Top Honor For Patient Safety

HCA Florida Brandon Hospital announced recently that it has achieved the 2026 Patient Safety Excellence Award from Healthgrades, the No. 1 site Americans use to find a doctor or hospital. This award reflects Brandon Hospital’s commitment to safe, patient-centered care and puts the organization in the top 10 percent of hospitals nationwide for patient safety four years in a row. Brandon Hospital’s achievement is based solely on what matters most: patient outcomes. To determine the national leaders in patient safety, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted complication and mortality rates from approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide across 13 patient safety indicators (PSIs), with each PSI representing a serious, preventable complication.