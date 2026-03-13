Chick-fil-A Riverview Events

Chick-fil-A Riverview is hosting a variety of Western-themed events in March that are inspired by a new limited-time menu. Breakfast bingo will be held in the lobby on Thursday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m-10 a.m.; your chance to meet a real mini Highland cow at the Mini Cow Meet and Greet will take place on Saturday, March 21, from 3-5 p.m.; and Crafts With the Cow will be held on Monday, March 23, from 5-7 p.m. (while supplies last).

Chick-fil-A Riverview is located at 12810 Summerfield Crossing Blvd. in Riverview. Visit its website at www.chick-fil-a.com/locations/fl/riverview for more information.

New Retail Manager At Flooring Master

Heather Peterson is honored to serve as the new retail manager at Flooring Master Riverview.

Peterson brings over a decade of retail leadership experience and, more importantly, a genuine passion for people and community. She believes a great store starts with great relationships, and she is committed to creating a warm, welcoming experience every time you walk through its doors. Peterson is proud to call Hillsborough County home; she lives locally with her husband, their two daughters, two dogs and a cat. She is excited to serve the area and looks forward to helping you find the perfect flooring for your space.

Please stop by the Flooring Master Riverview location, at 11531 Balm Riverview Rd., and say hello. It would truly appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. Visit its website at www.flooringmaster.com for more information about the services offered.

Apollo Beach Motors

Apollo Beach Motors is the ‘Home of the Car Deal’ — it understands that finding the perfect combination of quality and affordability can be difficult. So, it has made it its goal to provide Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas with the best buying experience possible. Take a look through its website to see what fits your needs best. Every vehicle has had a 126-point inspection, and Apollo Beach Motors can help with financing for every credit situation.

Visit its website at https://apollobeachmotors.com/ to find out more and view current inventory, or call 813-645-2227. Apollo Beach Motors is located at 5301 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach.

Professional Pets Florida

Professional Pets Florida, based in Valrico, is the premier provider of in-home pet-sitting and dog-walking care in the Hillsborough County area. Owned by Lauri Partanio, a former certified animal control officer and veterinary technician, Professional Pets Florida is focused heavily on bringing veterinary medicine and animal welfare to pet sitting and dog walking locally. With the pet industry focusing heavily on ‘healthspan’ over just lifespan, owners of senior dogs and cats are recognizing that the high-stress environment of a kennel can be detrimental to an aging animal’s immune system and cognitive health.

“The 2026 pet parent is more educated than ever. They don’t just want a pet sitter; they want a professional that treats their pet like their own,” Partanio said.

For additional information, visit its website at https://professionalpets.net/.

Apex Sight Solutions

Apex Sight Solutions is a premier property insight firm that delivers top-tier residential inspection services, enhanced by advanced aerial technology. Its inspection services are for homeowners that are buying, selling, building, maintaining or even refinancing their home. Grounded in Christian principles of truth, integrity and service, it offers unmatched precision and clarity — ensuring that every property, from the foundation to the rooftop, is seen with excellence and purpose.

It recently added 203k consulting to its services for the community. 203k loans are back by HUD and are for those who are purchasing a home that needs renovations or are looking to do improvements on their home and choose to refinance and incorporate the renovation costs into their loan. Apex Sight Solutions is approved by the HUD 203k consultant program and is available to serve all of Florida.

Apex Sight Solutions is located at 11232 Boyette Rd., Unit 2088, in Riverview. Visit https://apexsightsolutions.com/ to find out more.

Royal Cleaners Celebrates Three Years In Business

Three years ago, local residents Steven Lewis and Nicholas Goines started helping their neighbors by installing hurricane shutters and doing other odd jobs. Their hard work and willingness to do what was needed has built their company, Royal Cleaners, into what it is today and enabled them to celebrate three years of being in business. Royal Cleaners provides you with ‘royal treatment’ and can help you with junk removal, estate and hoarder cleanouts, construction cleanups, furniture delivery, moving services and more.

Visit its website at www.royalcleanerllc.com or call either 321-368-1556 or 918-519-1164 to find out more.