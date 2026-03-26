Bridgewater Landing Apartments Ribbon Cutting

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce proudly hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 10 to celebrate the grand opening of Sunrise Homes – Bridgewater Landing Apartments, a new 55-plus active adult living community in Riverview. Leasing has officially opened for this community, which offers thoughtfully designed one and two-bedroom residences with modern finishes, in-unit laundry and private patios or balconies.

Residents also enjoy a variety of amenities, including access to the Sweet Water Club community clubhouse, walking trails, outdoor gathering spaces and convenient proximity to shopping and dining at Winthrop Town Centre.

The apartments are part of the larger Bridgewater Landing community, designed to support residents’ ability to age in place. The campus includes villas and duplexes, independent living apartments and The Bridges Assisted Living Facility, creating a continuum of care and living options that allow residents to remain within the community as their needs evolve.

Visit its website at https://bridgewaterlandings.com/ for additional information and to schedule a tour.

NBS Esthetics Provides Treatments For Everyone

Whether you want to support your skin naturally or have had aggressive treatments, NBS Esthetics offers noninvasive facial treatments designed for men and women seeking healthy skin. Each facial begins with a thorough consultation and is customized to your skin’s needs. NBS Esthetics offers face and body treatments for men and women to target fine lines, wrinkles, irritation, loss of elasticity and hyperpigmentation to help you achieve and maintain healthy, radiant skin naturally.

NBS Esthetics is located at 223 Flamingo Dr. in Apollo Beach. For more information about the services provided, visit its website at https://nbsesthetics.com or call 813-922-9327.

New Retail Manager At Flooring Master

Heather Peterson is honored to serve as the new retail manager at Flooring Master Riverview.

Peterson brings over a decade of retail leadership experience and, more importantly, a genuine passion for people and community. She believes a great store starts with great relationships, and she is committed to creating a warm, welcoming experience every time you walk through its doors. Peterson is proud to call Hillsborough County home; she lives locally with her husband, their two daughters, two dogs and a cat. She is excited to serve the area and looks forward to helping you find the perfect flooring for your space.

Please stop by the Flooring Master Riverview location, at 11531 Balm Riverview Rd., and say hello. It would truly appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. Visit its website at www.flooringmaster.com for more information about the services offered.

Apex Sight Solutions

Apex Sight Solutions is a premier property insight firm that delivers top-tier residential inspection services, enhanced by advanced aerial technology. Its inspection services are for homeowners that are buying, selling, building, maintaining or even refinancing their home. Grounded in Christian principles of truth, integrity and service, it offers unmatched precision and clarity — ensuring that every property, from the foundation to the rooftop, is seen with excellence and purpose.

It recently added 203k consulting to its services for the community. 203k loans are back by HUD and are for those who are purchasing a home that needs renovations or are looking to do improvements on their home and choose to refinance and incorporate the renovation costs into their loan. Apex Sight Solutions is approved by the HUD 203k consultant program and is available to serve all of Florida.

Apex Sight Solutions is located at 11232 Boyette Rd., Unit 2088, in Riverview. Visit https://apexsightsolutions.com/ to find out more.

Apollo Beach Motors

Apollo Beach Motors is the ‘Home of the Car Deal’ — it understands that finding the perfect combination of quality and affordability can be difficult. So, it has made it its goal to provide Apollo Beach and the surrounding areas with the best buying experience possible. Take a look through its website to see what fits your needs best. Every vehicle has had a 126-point inspection, and Apollo Beach Motors can help with financing for every credit situation.

Visit its website at https://apollobeachmotors.com/ to find out more and view current inventory, or call 813-645-2227. Apollo Beach Motors is located at 5301 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach.