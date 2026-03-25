In a community that continues to grow and evolve, Kerin Clarkin has made it his mission to ensure Riverview grows with heart, connection and a whole lot of fun.

Clarkin is a local realtor serving Riverview and surrounding areas including Tampa, Seminole Heights and St. Petersburg. Since entering the Tampa Bay real estate market in 2015, he has built his business on a simple philosophy: Put clients first and focus on relationships. His team does not charge cancellation fees or other hidden fees, keeping the process transparent for clients. This approach reflects his commitment to transparency and long-term trust.

Originally from Long Island, New York, Clarkin moved to the Tampa area in 2009 to work in apparel design and marketing. What began as a short-term move quickly turned into something permanent as he became immersed in the community and saw the area’s growth and potential. When he stepped back into real estate, he did so with a desire to serve the place he now calls home.

Clarkin describes his style as hands-on and highly personal. He prides himself on being known for trust, respect, honesty and strong customer service.

“Our clients come first, always,” Clarkin said. “By the end of the process, they’re not just clients anymore. They’re friends.”

His involvement in the community naturally expanded beyond real estate. Through his Riverview Fun and Events Facebook group, Clarkin began organizing giveaways, scavenger hunts and free events designed to support local businesses and bring neighbors together. His Riverview-only scavenger hunts have become especially popular. In an effort to support small businesses in the community, he purchases gift cards from local businesses and hides them throughout Riverview, posting clues for residents to follow.

Over the years, he has given away more than $3,000 in gift cards and cash, hosted a 350-person bingo event with $1,000 in winnings and even gave away a car during a sports watch party. He regularly supports local schools and celebrations, helping make events more memorable and giving back to the students and families who call Riverview home.

Most recently, Clarkin expanded into the entertainment space with Cory Casino, a party casino business featuring professional dealers and travel-ready casino games. His goal is twofold. He wants to host free community events that bring people together in a new way, and he also offers the casino experience for businesses and organizations looking to elevate their own events.

Whether helping a family buy a home or planning his next community gathering, Clarkin remains focused on building a stronger Riverview through connection, creativity and a genuine desire to do the right thing.

For more information, please visit https://thekerin.com/ or find Clarkin on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/riverviewevents/.