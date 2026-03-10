Families are invited to suit up and blast off as Galacticoaster launches at LEGOLAND Florida Resort, marking the debut of the park’s newest space-themed land and its first indoor roller coaster since opening in 2011.

Billed as the Ultimate Indoor Family Coaster, Galacticoaster combines storytelling, interactivity and cutting-edge ride technology to deliver a one-of-a-kind LEGO space adventure designed for guests of all ages. The attraction officially opened in February.

As part of the celebration, guests were able to collect a free, exclusive Galacticoaster Grand Opening First Flight Pop Badge while supplies lasted.

The adventure begins well before launch. Upon entering the queue, guests are immersed in a cinematic LEGO space mission, reporting to the Briefing Room, where Chief Engineer Biff Dipper — a larger-than-life robotic minifigure — delivers mission instructions filled with humor and classic LEGO personality. The preshow experience welcomes recruits to Galaxy Command and builds anticipation as launch approaches.

Before blast-off, riders design their own spacecraft using interactive touchscreens, choosing from nose, tail, wing and special-feature options to create one of more than 625 possible combinations. Each custom creation is stored on an RFID wristband and appears throughout the ride, allowing guests to soar through the LEGO Galaxy in the very ship they designed.

Once airborne, Galacticoaster reaches speeds of up to 40 mph as it rockets through an intergalactic LEGO solar system filled with synchronized lighting, special effects and surprise appearances from classic LEGO Space characters, including the attraction’s first-ever animatronic minifigure.

The new LEGO Galaxy area also features Orbital Outpost, a space-themed retail shop, and the DUPLO Tot Spot, a soft play zone designed especially for astronauts ages 1-4.

LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park is part of LEGOLAND Florida Resort, which also includes Peppa Pig Theme Park Florida, SEA LIFE Florida and LEGOLAND Water Park, along with three on-site themed hotels. Designed for children ages 2-12, the resort continues to expand its lineup of immersive attractions aimed at creating lasting family memories.

For tickets and times, visit www.legoland.com.