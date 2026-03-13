The Gasparilla Music Festival, presented by Water Street Tampa, has announced its initial lineup for the 2026 festival taking place from Friday through Sunday, April 10-12, at its new home at Meridian Fields. The festival released over 30 bands joining its 2026 headliners, Mt. Joy, Two Friends and Gov’t Mule.

Among the artists added to the lineup include Shakey Graves, Jai Wolf, Drive-By Truckers, Bryce Vine, GZA, Kaitlin Butts, East Nash Grass, Future and Tom G.

“We are really excited to have such a vibrant mix of legendary performers, emerging artists and homegrown talent for 2026,” said David Cox, executive director of the Gasparilla Music Foundation. “We can’t wait to get out and celebrate Tampa and its future.”

The festival will be announcing its full daily lineup with more band additions in the coming weeks. Additionally, the festival has more exciting announcements coming, including its highly anticipated food lineup, the return of its free GMF Kids Fest and some new, unique activations at the fest.

The three-day festival will take place across 11.5 acres just north of the Water Street Tampa district at 101 S. Meridian Ave., known as Meridian Fields, placing the festival in the heart of one of downtown Tampa’s most energized districts. Additionally, the festival will include live performances and a free stage throughout the Water Street Tampa district.

Organizers expect nearly 10,000 attendees per day, marking a strong comeback for this Gasparilla-season tradition. Founded in 2012, the Gasparilla Music Festival has hosted local bands and nationally touring artists for more than a decade, growing into a signature highlight of Tampa’s Gasparilla season.

Weekend passes to the festival start at $100, and single-day tickets are available, starting at $55 for general admission and $135 for VIP, at www.gmftickets.com.

For more information, visit https://gasparillamusic.com/.

About the Gasparilla Music Festival

The 2026 Gasparilla Music Festival will be its 14th edition and is produced by the 501(c)(3) Gasparilla Music Foundation. The festival will take place at Meridian Fields, a new venue in downtown Tampa, and will feature 40 bands performing on multiple stages. The festival includes a broad range of musical genres, and past festival performers at the Gasparilla Music Festival have included Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Louis the Child, Nas, Cage the Elephant, The Roots, Billy Strings and hundreds more. The independent and volunteer-driven festival has been voted Tampa Bay’s No. 1 festival in each of its 13 years and includes a critically acclaimed lineup of food options.

The Gasparilla Music Foundation works throughout the year to provide musical instruments to Title I classrooms and support to local musicians.