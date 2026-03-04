In the early days of development of the Sun City Center retirement community, a group of retired veterans got together and formed a new American Legion Post aimed to service those newly arrived relocated veterans.

“Subsequently, a temporary charter was applied for, and was received, on October 18, 1966, followed by the granting of a permanent charter received on January 26, 1967,” said Paul Wheat, commander of Sun City Center American Legion Post 246. “Through the years, Post 246 has continued to evolve. On June 20, 2012, articles of incorporation were filed with the Division of Corporations, Florida State Department, under the entity name of ‘The American Legion, Sun City Center Post No. 246 Inc.’ A supplemental charter as an incorporated post was received January 3, 2014, and Post 246 remains current to this day.”

Wheat joined the Army after high school at age 17.

“After more than nine years enlisted service, as a result of much technical training and experience, I received a direct commission as a second lieutenant and went on to serve a total of more than 29 years active duty, retiring as a lieutenant colonel,” Wheat said. “I have been involved in the Sun City Center American Legion Post 246 going on 33 years, right after moving into Sun City Center. I was post adjutant and then commander for a couple of years. My main objective is to revitalize the post, and I believe I am succeeding.”

Post 246, being in a designated retirement community, does not normally attract those who are active military duty personnel or younger veterans under the age of 55 who are still involved in second careers.

“However, there are more people relocating to our area that still commute, or continue to work as consultants, or want to continue to be involved in younger and even youth activities,” Wheat said. “The leadership of Post 246 has been taking note of these changes over the years. Post 246 is continually seeking out new veteran residents in our community and promoting membership by the transfer of membership from a previous post, or, in many cases, initiating new membership into the American Legion.”

If a person has served at least one day of active military duty since December 7, 1941, and was honorably discharged, or is still serving active military duty honorably, he/she is eligible for membership with the American Legion.

“A current American Legion membership card duly issued by any American Legion Post is recognized by any other American Legion Post in the world,” Wheat said. “Currently, Post 246 annual dues are $50 per year. Paid-Up-For-Life (PUFL) membership is also available.”

If you would like to learn more about Sun City Center American Legion Post 246 or become a member of the post, you can visit its website at https://centennial.legion.org/florida/post246 or contact Wheat at pawheatjr@aol.com. Post 246 meets on the third Friday of each month throughout the year. Meetings are being held at 9:30 a.m. at 1910 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center.