Founded in 2020 and located in Apollo Beach, Iron Rock Insurance specializes in personal lines insurance, offering policies for home, auto, flood, boat, RV, travel trailer, golf cart, motorcycle and pet health insurance.

“As a lifelong insurance professional and managing partner of Iron Rock Insurance here in Apollo Beach, I know firsthand how challenging the homeowners insurance market has been over the last few years,” said Lisa Hast, managing partner and insurance agent. “Rising premiums, fewer carrier options and confusing coverage changes left many homeowners feeling frustrated and uncertain.”

Hast is excited to share some good news about insurance with the community.

“Homeowners insurance pricing has come down substantially, and we are once again seeing strong, comprehensive coverage options available for Florida homeowners,” Hast said. “At Iron Rock Insurance, we are a family-owned and operated agency proudly serving our community with a dedicated team of six experienced sales agents. Because we are an independent agency, we work for you, not the insurance companies. Our job is to shop the market, explain your options clearly and make sure your coverage truly protects what matters most. Strong coverage that actually protects your home.”

Today’s policies are offering coverage improvements that many homeowners may not realize are available again, including replacement cost coverage on the building and roof.

“This ensures your home is rebuilt based on today’s construction costs, not depreciated values, after a covered loss,” Hast said.

On building ordinance or law coverage, Hast said, “If your home must be rebuilt to meet current building codes, this coverage helps pay for those additional costs that standard policies often don’t cover.”

On screen enclosure coverage, Hast said, “A must-have in Florida. Screen enclosures are frequently damaged by storms and wind, and proper coverage can make all the difference when it comes time to repair or replace them. These are the types of coverages that don’t just look good on paper, they protect you financially when you need it most.”

As a local Apollo Beach agency, Hast and her team understand Florida homes, Florida weather and Florida insurance challenges.

“We take the time to educate our clients, review policies annually and make sure coverage keeps pace with changes to your home and the market,” Hast said. “Insurance isn’t just about price; it’s about value, protection and peace of mind. And right now, homeowners have an opportunity to secure better coverage at more reasonable rates than we’ve seen in years.”

If you haven’t reviewed your homeowners insurance recently, now is the time.

“Our team at Iron Rock Insurance would be honored to help you protect your home, your investment and your family,” Hast said. “Insurance made simple and support made personal.”

If you would like to learn more about Iron Rock Insurance, you can visit its website at www.ironrockins.com or call 813-213-9600. Its office is located at 400 Frandorson Circle, Ste. 103, in Apollo Beach.