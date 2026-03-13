Your Next Career Opportunity Awaits

Job seekers in the area have a reason to celebrate. ECHO, in partnership with New Hope Church and Better Together, is hosting a community job fair designed to connect talent with opportunity on Tuesday, March 31, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. This event promises a unique experience that goes beyond the typical job fair. Attendees will have the chance for face-to-face interviews with hiring managers from reputable companies while also accessing valuable resources to advance their careers. Whether you’re searching for your first job, looking to make a career change or seeking new opportunities, this event is tailored for you. Employers are also encouraged to register and showcase their companies to a motivated pool of candidates.

For more details and to register as a job seeker or employer, visit https://bettertogetherus.org/events/brandon-fl-job-fair-hosted-by-new-hope-church/. New Hope Church is located at 121 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

The Firehouse Cultural Center Offers Spring Break Camp

The Firehouse Cultural Center invites young performers ages 7–14 to its Spring Break Musical Theatre Camp, held from Monday through Friday, March 16-20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Day campers will explore music, costumes and set design while rehearsing for a live stage performance on the final day. Featuring songs from Broadway favorites, including The Lion King, Shrek, Mamma Mia and more.

The cost is $199 for the week. Space is limited, so early registration is encouraged; you can register at https://firehouseculturalcenter.org/. The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE in Ruskin.

Dinosaurs In Your Backyard!

Wait, what? A T. rex in your yard? Sort of! Birds are the only living descendants of dinosaurs. Join the Eagle Audubon Society in March as Dr. Julie Stocksdale explains how dinosaurs evolved into today’s birds, why feathers and flight developed and what happened to the rest of the dinos (hint: BOOM!).

The Eagle Audubon Society, the South Hillsborough chapter of the National Audubon Society, meets at St. Andrew’s Presbyterian Church, located at 1239 W. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center on Monday, March 16. There will be coffee at 1 p.m., with the program starting at 1:30 p.m. The event is free and open to all. Visit https://eagleaudubonflorida.org/ for more information.

Summerfield Spring Market

Stop by the Summerfield Spring Market from 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 14, and shop over 70 vendors. A lot of your favorite vendors will be there, as well as some new ones; there will be something for everyone. Remember to shop local. The Summerfield Spring Market is located at 13011 Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview.

Beth Israel Sisterhood’s Women’s Seder

Beth Israel Sisterhood is having a Women’s Passover Seder Luncheon on Tuesday, March 24, at 12 Noon in Beth Israel’s social hall, located at 1115 E. Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. The Women’s Seder has become immensely popular, offering women the opportunity to infuse the Passover narrative with women’s voices and experiences. Come join them in this beautiful, spiritual, and delicious event.

You don’t need to be a member of Beth Israel to join Beth Israel Sisterhood. Sisterhood is a great way to meet other women and share fun times while watching and participating in interesting programs. To RSVP for the Seder or to join Sisterhood, contact Donna at sisterhood@jcscc.org.

Mt. Zion AME Church Riverview Soul Food Festival

Join Mt. Zion AME Church Riverview, on Saturday, March 28, for its annual Soul Food Festival, a joyful celebration featuring delicious cuisine, fellowship and community connection. This family-friendly event brings together residents from across the area to honor tradition and support impactful ministry efforts.

Secure your spot at one of Riverview’s most anticipated community events. Ticket purchases help make this celebration possible and support Mt. Zion AME Church’s outreach initiatives. Purchase tickets online at https://shorturl.at/mr8xV. Mt. Zion AME Church is located at 5920 Robert Tolle Dr. in Riverview.

Women Of God Tampa Bay 5K Run To Benefit Local Charities

Women of God, a local nonprofit women’s ministry, is a community of Christ-centered women living out their faith through fellowship, action and a life rooted in Christ. It recognizes the growing mental health crises and is hosting the Stephanie & Iris Allen 5K Memorial Walk/Run to bring awareness, hope and healing to the community through faith. The event will take place at John Chesnut Sr. Park, located at 2200 E. Lake Rd. S. in Palm Harbor on Saturday, May 2. The benefiting charities include Women of God Tampa Bay, Hope for Her and One Another Counseling.

To register for the event, visit https://womenofgodtampabay.org/5k-memorial/.

Blessing Bags Now Available From Local Knights Of Columbus

Are you familiar with Blessing Bags? These bags hold a large variety of items to help the homeless. They are compact enough to carry on the floor of your car or golf cart and then hand out when you see a homeless person. They are available to the public at no cost.

Each bag holds warm-weather gear for the winter, a thick ski hat, a warming blanket, hot hand warmers and socks, along with three meals, four snacks and 12 personal and hygiene items. You can pick up a no-cost Blessing Bag from the Knights of Columbus at the organization’s monthly pancake breakfast from 8-11 a.m. on Sunday, March 15 and April 19.

It is located in the Conesa Center of Prince of Peace Catholic Church at 702 Valley Forge Blvd. in Sun City Center.