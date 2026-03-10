Summer is a season full of possibilities, longer days, new experiences and the perfect opportunity for kids to grow in confidence. It’s also a powerful time to strengthen math skills in a way that feels positive, engaging and stress-free. At Mathnasium, summer learning doesn’t pause; it accelerates, giving students the chance to build skills, explore new ideas and feel proud of their progress.

“Summer is one of the most powerful times for growth,” said Mathnasium owner Becky McDaniels. “Without the pressure of school, kids have the space to truly understand math, and that’s where Mathnasium shines. It’s all about momentum and meeting students exactly where they are, strengthening skills and building confidence so they return to school prepared and proud of themselves. After 12-plus years with Mathnasium, it never gets old hearing students tell us after the first nine weeks how excited they are about their success and the confidence to raise their hand on day one.”

While some students use summer to reinforce essential skills, others are ready to push ahead, and younger learners are just beginning to form the foundations that will support future success. Mathnasium supports students at every stage of learning, from building foundations to tackling advanced challenges.

At Mathnasium, summer learning is never one-size-fits-all. Every student begins with a personalized assessment that identifies strengths, gaps and learning styles. From there, McDaniels and her team create an individualized learning plan tailored specifically to each child. Students who need extra support receive targeted instruction to rebuild confidence and close learning gaps. Students who are on track keep their skills sharp and steady. Advanced learners are challenged with deeper concepts that keep them engaged and motivated. And its youngest ‘Great Foundations’ students develop number sense, problem-solving skills and a love of math that sets them up for long-term success.

Summer is also the ideal time to get ahead without pressure. With fewer academic demands, students can focus, build momentum and even preview upcoming concepts so they return to school confident, prepared and ready to participate. Parents often tell McDaniels and her staff that they noticed a difference not just in math skills but also in their children’s attitudes toward learning. And of course, summer should still feel like summer. Mathnasium sessions are engaging, encouraging and flexible, making it easy to balance learning with vacations, camps and family time.

This summer, don’t press pause on your child’s progress. Whether they’re building foundations, strengthening skills or reaching advanced challenges, Mathnasium meets your child where they are and helps them grow so they can start the new school year confident, capable and excited about math. Enrollment is open now, and summer spots fill quickly, making this the perfect moment to invest in your child’s success.

“We’re proud to be a Step Up for Students provider, making personalized math learning accessible for more families,” said McDaniels.

If you would like to learn more about the summer camps offered at Mathnasium, you can visit its website at www.mathnasium.com/math-centers/brandon or call 813-655-6284. Mathnasium is located at 1048 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico.