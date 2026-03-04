Men Of Valor Conference

New Hope Church is inviting churches and men from across the region to gather for the Men of Valor T3 Conference, a one-day men’s event focused on spiritual growth, brotherhood and bold faith, on Saturday, March 7, from 8:30 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Check-in begins at 8 a.m.

The theme for 2026, T3 — ‘Test. Transform. Triumph.’ — draws from the powerful biblical significance of ‘40,’ seasons throughout Scripture where God tests faith, brings transformation and prepares His people for victory. From Israel’s time in the wilderness to Jesus’ 40 days in the desert, these moments reveal how God shapes men for what comes next.

“This conference is about meeting men where they are and calling them forward — into deeper faith, stronger leadership and a life fully surrendered to Christ,” organizers shared.

New Hope Church is located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon. For tickets and more information, visit https://menofvalor2026.rsvpify.com/.

Family Promise Inaugural Fundraising Gala: Tea with a Twist

Family Promise of Hillsborough County invites the community to its inaugural fundraising gala, ‘Tea With a Twist,’ on Saturday, March 28, at New Hope Church. This unique afternoon tea will feature delicious refreshments, raffles, community connection and the event’s signature surprise: a men’s fashion show that promises fun, style and a fresh take on the traditional gala format.

As the organization’s first official fundraising event, the gala is more than just a celebration; it’s a call to action. All proceeds directly support Family Promise’s mission to empower homeless and low-income families with children in Hillsborough County to achieve lasting independence. The event is open to the public. Individual tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available at https://familypromisefl.org/. New Hope Church is located at 213 N. Knights Ave. in Brandon.

Navigator Academy Leadership Day

Navigator Academy of Leadership Valrico, located at 1101 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico, is excited to invite you to our upcoming Leadership Day on Monday, March 9.

This special event is an opportunity for local business and community leaders to visit our campus, meet our student leaders, and see how the Leader in Me program shapes the culture, confidence and leadership skills of our students.

Guests will have the chance to tour the campus, hear from student leaders, see the classroom in action and learn more about how community partnerships support the school. Navigator Academy would love for you to experience the positive impact happening there.

Please RSVP using this link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdGBRlCrFcScfcLIZItMnbyURXEBC_E82c8yZbwRLFgTT2KMw/viewform?usp=publish-editor.

A Night At The Theatre

2024 international silver medalist Tampa Bay Heralds of Harmony and 2026 international champion Toast of Tampa Show Choir will perform ‘A Night at the Theatre’ on Sunday, March 8, starting at 4 p.m.

The show will take place at the Temple Terrace United Methodist Church located at 5030 E Busch Blvd., in Temple Terrace. Visit https://hohtot.eventbrite.com/ for tickets.

Women Of God Tampa Bay 5K Run To Benefit Local Charities

Women of God, a local nonprofit women’s ministry, is a community of Christ-centered women living out their faith through fellowship, action and a life rooted in Christ. It recognizes the growing mental health crises and is hosting the Stephanie & Iris Allen 5K Memorial Walk/Run to bring awareness, hope and healing to the community through faith. The event will take place at John Chesnut Sr. Park, located at 2200 E. Lake Rd. S. in Palm Harbor on Saturday, May 2. The benefiting charities include Women of God Tampa Bay, Hope for Her and One Another Counseling.

To register for the event, visit https://womenofgodtampabay.org/5k-memorial/.