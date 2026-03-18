By Olivia Clark

The third annual Norm Harris 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament recently brought players, families and community members together at the Campo Family YMCA for a day of competition and remembrance. Held on March 4, the event honored the lasting legacy of longtime volunteer coach Norm Harris while raising funds to support local youth programs.

Harris served as a volunteer coach with the YMCA for 13 years and was also known in the community as a local business owner. According to Shawn Cierebiej, executive director of the Campo Family YMCA, the tournament was created to recognize Harris’ dedication to youth sports and the positive impact he made on players and families throughout the community.

“The tournament was created to honor him and his passion for youth sports while raising awareness and funds for our youth programs,” said Cierebiej.

Now in its third year, the annual event continues to grow as former players, friends and community members return to the court in Harris’ memory. The tournament is open to participants ages 12 and older, with teams organizing themselves and registering under age divisions, including 12-14, 15-17, 18-29 and 30 and older.

While the tournament provides an opportunity for friendly competition, it also serves a larger purpose. Proceeds from the event support the YMCA’s Annual Giving Campaign, which helps provide financial assistance for families who may not be able to afford the full cost of YMCA programs. Through these funds, the YMCA works to ensure that children and families throughout the community have access to youth sports, wellness programs and other activities offered by the organization.

For many attendees, the tournament is also an opportunity to reconnect and reflect on Harris’ lasting influence.

“The tournament brings out friends, family members and former players that Norm coached over the years,” said Cierebiej. “It’s a way to remember his legacy and the contributions he made to the YMCA and the community.”

For Harris’ family, the event serves as a powerful reminder of how volunteer service can leave a lasting impact.

“Our contributions we make through volunteering with our community matter and have a lasting effect,” said Jessica Harris, spouse of Norm Harris.

As the tournament continues each year, organizers hope it will remain both a celebration of Norm Harris’ legacy and a meaningful way to support future generations of YMCA participants.