Compiled by Taylor Wells

The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center (SCCUMC) is hosting several concerts throughout March at its beautiful sanctuary.

On Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m., Keith Allynn (Branson’s Neil Diamond) and Diana Lynn (Branson’s Karen Carpenter), husband-and-wife superstars of Branson, Missouri, will be performing DUET.

Branson’s King and Queen of Diamonds will perform famous duets ranging from the ’50s to today, including Donnie and Marie, Neil Diamond and Barbara Streisand, Sonny & Cher, the Everly Brothers and more. In this 90-minute musical, energetic production you will even see a duet done solo. This one-of-a-kind production will feature guest appearances from Roy Orbison, Elvis and Debi Diamond, Branson’s only comedienne.

Following up the duo is a trio of performers, Jim and Melissa Brady and Michael Booth, on Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m.

Award-winning artists and songwriters Jim and Melissa Brady possess a rich musical heritage that started in family ministry and transitioned to some of the greatest gospel music stages of our day. Whether writing a new song, singing in concert, or simply in conversation with a friend, the story of their lives is to share the love and hope of Jesus.

A masterful communicator and a seasoned musician, Michael Booth was entrusted with the God-given ability to weave music and testimony, complex truths and humor together into a presentation that can touch audiences from every walk of life. As part of the Booth Brothers, he has been honored to grace the stages of venues around the world and privileged to receive an abundance of honors. In addition to his work with the Booth Brothers, he has stepped into a solo career, having released several solo projects over the years.

Next up to perform at SCCUMC, on Sunday, March 15, at 3 p.m., will be Invoke.

Described as “not anything but everything: Classical, Folk, Bluegrass, Americana and a sound yet to be termed seamlessly merged into a perfect one,” (David Srebnik, SiriusXM classical producer), Invoke strives to successfully dodge even the most valiant attempts at genre classification by encompassing traditions from across America, including bluegrass, Appalachian fiddle tunes, jazz and minimalism.

Fueled by their passion for storytelling, Invoke weaves all of these styles together to form a unique contemporary repertoire, featuring original works composed by and for the group.

Then, on Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. will be the Flashback Four.

The Flashback Four are four dynamic lead singers who have wowed audiences at Las Vegas, Nevada; Walt Disney World; New York City, New York; and countless cruise ships and special events all across the world. Their shows are an exciting mix of world class vocals and interactive comedy — featuring the rock ’n’ roll harmonies through the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s decades. They will be singing the hits of Frankie Valli, The Beach Boys, Bee Gees, Billy Joel and more.

The group has performed with many greats, including Jay Leno, Huey Lewis, Pattie Labelle and the Temptations.

And rounding off this series of shows are The Boxers on Friday, March 27, at 7 p.m.

Brothers Todd and Greg Pitts have been playing and singing timeless tunes together since they were kids growing up in the ’60s and ’70s. For years they’ve traveled the country sharing the Simon & Garfunkel concert experience with thrilled audiences nationwide.

The Boxers also pay tribute to the solo career of Paul Simon and deliver a mini set of hits by the Everly Brothers, the duo who inspired the young Simon & Garfunkel and even shared the stage with them in concert.

Tickets for most of these shows are $20 in advance or $25 at the door; Invoke tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Tickets are available at the Pages of Life Book Store on Sunday, 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and from Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.; at the church office from Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.; and at www.lovethelight.org/events.

For more information about these and other concerts and recitals, contact Larry Hirchak, concert series coordinator, at 646-831-4008. To learn more about SCCUMC, visit www.lovethelight.org.