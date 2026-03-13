To reduce traffic impacts on Boyette Road, the South Hillsborough Pipeline contractor will work from 9 p.m.-6 a.m. on Thursday, March 12.

Next week, from Monday, March 16, to Saturday, March 21, the contractor will work 24 hours a day to take advantage of reduced traffic during Hillsborough County Public Schools’ spring break. The contractor will be removing medians from Pure Pebble Drive to Bell Shoals Road.

During this time, the inside eastbound and westbound lanes of Boyette Road will be closed, and median crossovers will be closed in the active construction zone. If any median removal work remains after Saturday, nighttime work will resume the week of Monday, March 23.

Overnight Security in Place at Pipeline Construction Sites

South Hillsborough Pipeline construction is occurring in several different locations throughout Southern Hillsborough County, and Tampa Bay Water’s contractor is taking the necessary steps to ensure these sites remain safe and secure both day and night.

Security personnel are now on-site overnight at active construction sites to protect the sites and neighborhoods from criminal activity. Thieves often target construction sites, especially after hours, looking for tools, copper wire, heavy equipment and other valuable materials.

Additionally, these construction zones can be dangerous to anyone trespassing. While crews do take precautions to secure potential hazards after work ends each day, it is still important that people do not enter active construction zones at any time. On-site security helps protect against accidents.

In some locations, security will be provided by community coordinators, which are support staff hired by the project team to provide 24/7 assistance to residents during construction. We are still hiring local people for these positions, so if you are interested, please call 813-485-6480.

For more information on the pipeline, visit https://southhillsboroughpipeline.com/.