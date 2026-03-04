SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry has been a part of the SouthShore community since 2018. From the beginning of his business, Dr. Casey Lynn’s goal was to “do pediatric dentistry, differently,” he said, with a focus on patient and parent experience.

“I had been working at a number of other offices as an associate while I built the office after residency and saw how many offices worked to see as many patients as they could daily, with a focus on numbers vs. building quality, long-term relationships,” Dr. Lynn said. “I knew I wanted to slow down patient flow, focus on prevention vs. drill-and-fill dentistry and make sure patients grew up healthy and actually enjoyed coming to our office.”

To do this, Dr. Lynn made sure to not overbook his days, to have longer appointment times and to make the office a safe and relaxing place for both kids and parents.

“Our office provides a calming beach theme with toys, iPads, books and big-screen TVs above every chair. Each child has the ability to watch their favorite show while getting their cleaning done,” Dr. Lynn said. “We are ultimately focused on the overall experience.”

With the growth in the SouthShore area, Dr. Lynn’s existing office space came to capacity both space and doctor wise.

“I love the Apollo Beach community and knew I wanted to focus all of my energy and career in the area, as opposed to opening new locations in other areas,” Dr. Lynn said. “I envisioned one large office that could continue to grow to take care of our community and was lucky enough to have the space next door come available. We were lucky enough to recruit Dr. Stewart into the office to help even more children in the area, and he joined us in March of 2025 as our second board-certified pediatric dentist.”

The new space was finished in August 2025 and now both doctors can work together most days to see even more patients, while still focusing on spending plenty of time with each patient and parent.

“On top of the additional dental chairs, we expanded the Tampa Tongue Tie Center side by adding more/larger consult rooms and a dedicated laser room for procedure needs,” Dr. Lynn said. “So, now we can also continue to help more patients eat, speak and sleep better.”

Along with the expansion of the office space, SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry has expanded its ‘in-network’ insurance options in order to make it easier for patients in the community to utilize their benefits in the easiest way possible.

“When we started, we took minimal insurances, as their reimbursement rates are notoriously low, which means you typically have to see more kids per day, thus sacrificing experience and time spent in the office,” Dr. Lynn said. “We were lucky enough to negotiate with companies to ensure a fairer reimbursement.”

If you would like to learn more about SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry, you can visit its website at www.smilelynndental.com or call 813-591-3052. Its office is located at 122 Harbor Village Lane in Apollo Beach.