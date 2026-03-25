By Olivia Clark

The Spurlino Family YMCA at Big Bend Road is preparing to host two upcoming community events designed to bring people together while raising funds to support programs that benefit local families. The Senior Fashion Show and the annual Color Run both serve as fundraisers for the YMCA’s annual giving campaign, which helps ensure access to programs for individuals and families regardless of their ability to pay.

The Color Run will offer a morning filled with fitness, music and community celebration. The event begins at 8 a.m. on Sunday, April 19, with a Zumba warmup before participants begin the walk or run. Throughout the course, runners and walkers will be showered with colorful powder, creating a vibrant and festive experience for all participants.

Registrants will receive a T-shirt and medal for participating. After the run concludes, attendees can enjoy an after-party featuring local vendors, food trucks, music and dancing.

“The Color Run is one of our fundraising events for our annual giving campaign,” said Athena Reed, wellness director for the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA at the Spurlino Family YMCA at Big Bend Road. “We provide financial assistance to families that cannot afford membership fees, summer camp, swim lessons and other programs that we offer at our center.”

Both YMCA members and nonmembers are invited to participate in the run by registering through the RunSignup website.

The other highlight on the YMCA’s event calendar, the Senior Fashion Show, is organized by the center’s active older adult members. Now in its fourth year, the event has grown into a fun and meaningful tradition for participants and spectators alike.

The show, to be held on Saturday, April 25, features a committee of members who help organize the event as well as volunteer models from the YMCA community who take to the runway.

“This event brings fun, community and helps raise funds for our annual giving campaign,” said Reed.

Funds raised through both events help ensure that YMCA programs remain accessible to everyone in the community.

“Our fundraising ensures that everyone in our community — regardless of their ability to pay — has access to programs that strengthen youth, improve health and build a stronger, more connected community,” said Reed.

Community members interested in participating in the Color Run or attending the Senior Fashion Show can contact Reed at athena.reed@tampaymca.org for additional information.