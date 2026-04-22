By Olivia Clark

House of Colour Lithia, a business known for helping clients discover confidence through personal color and style analysis, is entering a new chapter as ownership transitions from Barbara Ellis to her longtime associate, Megan Schici.

Ellis, who first brought House of Colour to the Tampa Bay area after experiencing her own transformation through color analysis, said the journey has always been about more than style.

“I had my color analysis done and it was life-changing information to have,” said Ellis. “It made shopping and getting dressed so much easier. I knew I needed to bring the service to Tampa Bay.”

Over the years, Ellis built a local following throughout Brandon. She said the most rewarding part of her experience has been the relationships formed and the transformations she witnessed.

“Meeting so many amazing people in our community who have come in for color or style sessions, hearing their stories and seeing their transformations as they apply what they’ve learned has been incredibly meaningful,” said Ellis.

Schici’s path to ownership began with her own House of Colour experience in 2021. After initially exploring franchise ownership, she later connected with Ellis at a networking event and joined as her associate.

“That was the day we met, and it truly changed the course of my journey,” said Schici. “I was fortunate to become her associate, learning from her and working alongside her. An experience that prepared me for this next step into ownership.”

“The transition has been totally seamless,” said Ellis. “We’ve worked really well together these last three years.”

Schici emphasized the importance of maintaining continuity while introducing her own perspective.

“Maintaining continuity starts with honoring the strong foundation that’s already been built,” said Schici. “At the same time, I believe growth comes from bringing your own perspective and strengths into the work.”

Both owners expressed gratitude to their clients and the community.

“I would like to send a huge thank you to every person who’s sat in my chair, referred their friends and family or supported the business,” said Ellis. “You are in good hands with Megan.”

For Schici, the transition represents a full-circle moment.

“This has been something I’ve hoped for since I first had my colors done,” said Schici.

House of Colour Lithia is located in Lithia. For more information, visit www.houseofcolour.com or call 773-909-0611.