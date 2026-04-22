BLOOM Girls Club will host its annual fundraising gala on Sunday, May 17, bringing together community members, supporters and students for an evening dedicated to celebrating young women and raising funds to expand mentorship programs across the region.

The event, titled the BLOOM Girls Club Fundraising Gala, will be held at The Regent, located at 6437 Watson Rd. in Riverview, beginning at 5 p.m. The evening will serve as both an awards ceremony and a fundraiser supporting the organization’s continued growth and programming.

Founded as a school-based initiative and now operating as a nonprofit, BLOOM Girls Club has spent the past six years working to empower young women through mentorship, academic support, and leadership development. To date, the organization has served more than 150 girls, many of whom have faced academic, emotional and personal challenges.

The organization’s name reflects its core values: Belong, Love, Overcome, Overachieve and Motivate. Leaders said those principles guide every program and interaction, with an emphasis on creating a safe and supportive environment where girls feel seen, heard and valued.

Organizers describe the gala as a signature event that honors student achievement while also helping sustain and expand programming. The evening will highlight the accomplishments of participating students and recognize the contributions of community partners and supporters who have helped the program grow.

In 2026, BLOOM Girls Club plans to expand its mentorship initiatives, increase college and career preparation opportunities, host leadership retreats and offer an all-day girls conference designed to reach even more students. The organization also provides enrichment activities, positive role models and academic support intended to help participants thrive both personally and academically.

Funds raised during the gala will directly support these goals, including the expansion of program resources and enrichment opportunities. A portion of proceeds will also fund three senior scholarships, helping graduating students pursue their next steps in education and career development.

Sponsorships and donations remain a key focus for organizers, who are inviting local businesses, community leaders and residents to attend and support the mission. Organizers said community involvement is essential to ensuring every participant has access to the tools and encouragement they need to succeed.

For more information, visit www.bloomgirlsclub.org.