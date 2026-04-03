Bridgewater Landing 55-plus Apartments Ribbon Cutting

The Brandon Riverview Chamber of Commerce proudly hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 10 to celebrate the grand opening of Sunrise Homes – Bridgewater Landing Apartments, a new 55-plus active adult living community in Riverview. Leasing has officially opened for this community, which offers thoughtfully designed one and two-bedroom residences with modern finishes, in-unit laundry and private patios or balconies.

Residents also enjoy a variety of amenities, including access to the Sweet Water Club community clubhouse, walking trails, outdoor gathering spaces and convenient proximity to shopping and dining at Winthrop Town Centre.

The apartments are part of the larger Bridgewater Landing community, designed to support residents’ ability to age in place. The campus includes villas and duplexes, independent living apartments and The Bridges Assisted Living Facility, creating a continuum of care and living options that allow residents to remain within the community as their needs evolve.

Visit its website at https://bridgewaterlandings.com/ for additional information and to schedule a tour.

New Retail Manager At Flooring Master

Heather Peterson is honored to serve as the new retail manager at Flooring Master Riverview.

Peterson brings over a decade of retail leadership experience and, more importantly, a genuine passion for people and community. She believes a great store starts with great relationships, and she is committed to creating a warm, welcoming experience every time you walk through its doors. Peterson is proud to call Hillsborough County home; she lives locally with her husband, their two daughters, two dogs and a cat. She is excited to serve the area and looks forward to helping you find the perfect flooring for your space.

Please stop by the Flooring Master Riverview location, at 11531 Balm Riverview Rd., and say hello. It would truly appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. Visit its website at www.flooringmaster.com for more information about the services offered.

Swim Life Celebrates Grand Reopening And New Pool Deck

On March 7, Swim Life celebrated its grand reopening and new pool deck with a ribbon cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. Everyone at the event enjoyed cookies, coffee and swimming.

Swim Life offers individualized, survival-oriented swimming lessons for children, along with skill-specific lesson options for all ages.

Coach Natalee believes that confidence in the water starts early. Early lessons help babies become comfortable in the water while building important survival skills. Swim Life offers infant survival swim lessons, survival swim lessons, stroke development, swim team preparation and adult lessons, all in a private, heated, salt-water pool in Lithia.

To learn more about Swim Life, visit www.myswimlife.com or email coachnatalee@myswimlife.com.

CoastalVerify Launches as Rebrand and Expansion Of Keeler Notary And Fingerprinting

Veteran entrepreneur Diana Keeler has launched CoastalVerify, a verification services company serving the Tampa Bay region. The business is a rebrand and expansion of Keeler Notary & Fingerprinting, now offering identity verification, LiveScan fingerprinting and property intelligence services.

CoastalVerify provides secure identity checks and electronic fingerprinting for employment screening, licensing and regulated background checks, helping organizations streamline compliance with state and federal requirements. The company also introduces Property Risk Snapshots, a field-based service for remote property owners, investors, HOAs and managers. Reports document property conditions, occupancy indicators and risk factors to help monitor assets remotely. Keeler brings over 30 years of federal experience in risk analysis, compliance and investigative oversight.

For more information about CoastalVerify and its services, email diana@coastalverify.com.