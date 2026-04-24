Swim Life Celebrates Grand Reopening And New Pool Deck

On March 7, Swim Life celebrated its grand reopening and new pool deck with a ribbon cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. Everyone at the event enjoyed cookies, coffee and swimming.

Swim Life offers individualized, survival-oriented swimming lessons for children, along with skill-specific lesson options for all ages.

Coach Natalee believes that confidence in the water starts early. Early lessons help babies become comfortable in the water while building important survival skills. Swim Life offers infant survival swim lessons, survival swim lessons, stroke development, swim team preparation and adult lessons, all in a private, heated, salt-water pool in Lithia.

To learn more about Swim Life, visit www.myswimlife.com or email coachnatalee@myswimlife.com.

Hand & Stone Massage And Facial Spa Grand Reopening

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa recently celebrated its grand reopening with a ribbon cutting from the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce. Hand & Stone is your escape button in the middle of real life. The moment you walk in, everything slows down. The lighting is soft, the air smells clean and calming and the front desk greets you like it’s been expecting you. It feels upscale without being intimidating — luxury that’s actually approachable.

What makes the Bloomingdale location stand out isn’t just the menu — it has a membership model. Clients can join a monthly membership program that makes it affordable to come regularly because it isn’t meant to be a once-a-year luxury; it’s routine self-care.

Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa is located at 855 E. Bloomingdale Ave., Ste. A, in Brandon. Visit its website at www.handandstonebloomingdale.com to see the full range of services available.

Southern Construction

Southern Construction, based in Valrico, is a full-service general contracting company dedicated to delivering quality craftsmanship and turnkey solutions across residential and commercial projects. With a team of licensed professionals and decades of combined experience, it specializes in custom home construction, road and infrastructure development, remodeling and full-scale restoration services.

Whether building your dream home, modernizing your space or responding to unexpected damage, it brings precision, efficiency and care to every project. Its restoration experts are certified in water, fire, mold and trauma cleanup, ensuring properties are restored safely and quickly to their preloss condition. From concept to completion, it manages every detail — permits, design, construction and inspections — so clients can focus on what matters most. Its reputation is built on integrity, reliability and results that stand the test of time.

Visit its website at www.southernconstruction.net for additional information.

CoastalVerify Launches as Rebrand and Expansion Of Keeler Notary And Fingerprinting

Veteran entrepreneur Diana Keeler has launched CoastalVerify, a verification services company serving the Tampa Bay region. The business is a rebrand and expansion of Keeler Notary & Fingerprinting, now offering identity verification, LiveScan fingerprinting and property intelligence services.

CoastalVerify provides secure identity checks and electronic fingerprinting for employment screening, licensing and regulated background checks, helping organizations streamline compliance with state and federal requirements. The company also introduces Property Risk Snapshots, a field-based service for remote property owners, investors, HOAs and managers. Reports document property conditions, occupancy indicators and risk factors to help monitor assets remotely. Keeler brings over 30 years of federal experience in risk analysis, compliance and investigative oversight.

For more information about CoastalVerify and its services, email diana@coastalverify.com.