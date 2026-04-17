After more than three decades of service, Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Lt. Levic Allen is hanging up his gear and retiring after a 34-year career dedicated to protecting others.

Allen began his firefighting journey in Manatee County before spending the past 30 years serving in Hillsborough County. His final assignment was at Station 2 in Lithia, where he served as a lieutenant, helping protect families in Lithia and the more rural Keysville area.

Reflecting on his long career, Allen said it was always about people.

“The best part of the job is serving the public, and that’s really what you get into the job for,” he said. “The schedule is good, the people are awesome and they become an extended family.”

Firefighters work demanding schedules, typically 24 hours on duty followed by 48 hours off, but Allen said the camaraderie and sense of purpose make it worthwhile. He emphasized that strong interpersonal skills are essential in the profession.

“You have to have people skills to do this job,” Allen said. “Start as an EMT, get your fire certification and become a paramedic — that is the best way to get into this job.”

Throughout his career, Allen experienced both routine calls and extraordinary moments. In 2005, he was part of the Tampa Bay Area Urban Search and Rescue Team, made up of members from multiple regional departments. The team was among the first to respond in Mississippi following the devastation of Hurricane Katrina, providing critical aid in the aftermath of the historic storm.

Allen also noted that the job requires a commitment to lifelong learning.

“We are always learning, taking courses and advancing our knowledge throughout our career,” he said.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue is one of the largest and busiest departments in the state, responding to nearly 140,000 calls each year across 909 square miles. With more than 1,200 personnel and dozens of stations, the department provides a wide range of emergency services, from fire suppression to advanced life support and disaster response.

After a distinguished career marked by dedication, courage and compassion, Allen is looking forward to his next chapter. He and his wife plan to relocate to West Virginia, where he will begin a well-earned retirement.